Dundee man accused of pensioner’s murder has trial set

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A provisional trial date has been set for a Dundee man charged with murdering a great-great-grandfather.

James O’Connor, 44, from Hilltown, is accused of killing 89-year-old Frederick Burge.

Mr Burge, a widower, was found dead in his home off George Street in Glastonbury, Somerset, on February 26.

A hearing in the case, attended by members of Mr Burge’s family, took place at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

Judge William Hart remanded O’Connor, who was not present, into custody.

“The plea and trial preparation is on April 5,” the judge said.

“The provisional trial date is September 4.”

Family tributes

Mr Burge’s family previously paid tribute to the great-great-grandfather, who had two children, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

“Frederick Burge was well-known in Glastonbury.

“It was impossible to walk through the town with him and his dog without getting stopped by someone he knew,” his family said.

“He was a loving, kind and charming man and a huge hole has been left in our hearts by his sudden passing.

“He was the best dad, grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad in the world, and we will miss him sorely.

“We take some comfort in knowing he is up in heaven with his late wife Marina, and he

is looking down on us and we know he would want us to be strong.

“We will look back on the cherished memories of the time we had together with fondness, and we will treasure these always.”

Avon and Somerset Police previously confirmed two other men arrested as part of the investigation had been released without charge.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.