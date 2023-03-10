Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation is under way after a woman was found dead on the beach near Anstruther Golf Course.

Police were called to the scene near Shore Road at around 6.40am on Friday following reports a body had been found.

Officers say the woman’s family have been informed but her identity has not been released.

The coastal path between Anstruther Golf Club and Pittenweem was closed while police inquiries were carried out.

Coastal path closed

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 6.40 am on Friday the body of a woman was discovered on a beach near a golf club in Anstruther, Fife.

“Inquiries are ongoing in to the circumstances surrounding her death which at this time, officers are not treating as suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Residents’ shock

A cordon had been in place but has now been removed.

One resident who lives near the golf course said: “It’s a wee bit of a shock.

“I’ve not seen anything like this before.”

“I think the police came around 7am and the word is a body was found.”