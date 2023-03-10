Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers By Lindsey Hamilton March 10 2023, 1.36pm Updated: March 10 2023, 3.19pm The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A police incident on the Tay Road Bridge that left drivers facing two hours of delays on Friday has been resolved “safely”. Roads in Dundee were left “gridlocked” and Fife buses were diverted due to the incident. The route shut just after 12.45pm and reopened just before 2.35pm. Police Scotland said: “The incident has been resolved safely. “The bridge is open in both directions.” Traffic was at a standstill on several roads. Image: Google Maps At the height of the incident there were queues on roads approaching the bridge in Dundee city centre including East Dock Street, East and West Marketgait and Riverside Drive. Roads on the Fife side of the bridge were also busy, with queues beyond the Forgan Roundabout. Drivers reported the area being “gridlocked” and were advised to go via Perth. Broughty Ferry lifeboat at the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Stagecoach East Scotland says several of its services were impacted with some also diverting through Perth. The lifeboat from Broughty Ferry was also called to the scene but was later stood down. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close