Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police incident on the Tay Road Bridge that left drivers facing two hours of delays on Friday has been resolved “safely”.

Roads in Dundee were left “gridlocked” and Fife buses were diverted due to the incident.

The route shut just after 12.45pm and reopened just before 2.35pm.

Police Scotland said: “The incident has been resolved safely.

“The bridge is open in both directions.”

At the height of the incident there were queues on roads approaching the bridge in Dundee city centre including East Dock Street, East and West Marketgait and Riverside Drive.

Roads on the Fife side of the bridge were also busy, with queues beyond the Forgan Roundabout.

Drivers reported the area being “gridlocked” and were advised to go via Perth.

Stagecoach East Scotland says several of its services were impacted with some also diverting through Perth.

The lifeboat from Broughty Ferry was also called to the scene but was later stood down.