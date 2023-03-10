Tyres, oil canisters and household rubbish dumped at Dundee woodland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tyres, oil canisters, household waste and other rubbish has been dumped at a beauty spot in Dundee.

Broken bottles, discarded beer cans and scorched ground is visible throughout Middleton Wood, in the north-east of the city.

One regular walker in the woods said the fly-tipping is the worst he has seen in Dundee.

The man, who asked not to be named, said he walks all over the city, including in many parks and woodland areas.

He also criticised Dundee City Council for not clearing the mess and allowing it to build into a “complete eyesore”.

The walker said: “It’s a mess and completely disgusting and disappointing.

“This is definitely the worst area I have seen in the city for rubbish and fly-tipping.

“The council doesn’t seem to be doing anything about this mess.

“It is just being allowed to build up.”

Another regular Middleton walker said: “The fly-tipping here has gotten worse.

“A load of tyres have been dumped along with other piles and bags of household rubbish.

“The area is a mess and it’s such a shame that people use an area like this to dump their rubbish.

“This is supposed to be an area for families but everyone is fighting a losing battle against the fly-tippers.”

Jax Finnegan, Labour councillor for the North East ward, said fly-tipping will not be tolerated.

She said: “Council workers will look at this and see if there are any personal items that will help to identify those who have dumped this stuff.

“If we can trace the fly-tippers they will be prosecuted.”

Middleton Wood fly-tipping ‘will not be tolerated’

She added householders should not be tempted to allow cold callers to take away rubbish as this can lead to fly-tipping

She said: “We need to raise awareness of this and ensure people dispose of their rubbish responsibly.”

Council promises investigation

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “The council will be investigating these reports at the wood.

“So-called fly-tipping is an anti-social behaviour that blights communities and areas where it happens.

“Our Take Pride in Your City campaign exists to encourage everyone to do their bit to keep the city safe and presentable for all.

“Anyone who does fly tip is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity including issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the Procurator Fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000. “