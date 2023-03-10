Tyres, oil canisters and household rubbish dumped at Dundee woodland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Tyres, oil canisters and household rubbish dumped at Dundee woodland

By Lindsey Hamilton
March 10 2023, 2.24pm Updated: March 10 2023, 3.41pm
Rubbish dumped at Middleton Wood in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Rubbish dumped at Middleton Wood in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Tyres, oil canisters, household waste and other rubbish has been dumped at a beauty spot in Dundee.

Broken bottles, discarded beer cans and scorched ground is visible throughout Middleton Wood, in the north-east of the city.

One regular walker in the woods said the fly-tipping is the worst he has seen in Dundee.

The man, who asked not to be named, said he walks all over the city, including in many parks and woodland areas.

Oil canisters left at Middleton Wood. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

He also criticised Dundee City Council for not clearing the mess and allowing it to build into a “complete eyesore”.

The walker said: “It’s a mess and completely disgusting and disappointing.

“This is definitely the worst area I have seen in the city for rubbish and fly-tipping.

“The council doesn’t seem to be doing anything about this mess.

“It is just being allowed to build up.”

Tyres have been left at several locations in the woods. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Another regular Middleton walker said: “The fly-tipping here has gotten worse.

“A load of tyres have been dumped along with other piles and bags of household rubbish.

“The area is a mess and it’s such a shame that people use an area like this to dump their rubbish.

“This is supposed to be an area for families but everyone is fighting a losing battle against the fly-tippers.”

Fly-tipping at Middleton Wood. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Jax Finnegan, Labour councillor for the North East ward, said fly-tipping will not be tolerated.

She said: “Council workers will look at this and see if there are any personal items that will help to identify those who have dumped this stuff.

“If we can trace the fly-tippers they will be prosecuted.”

Middleton Wood fly-tipping ‘will not be tolerated’

She added householders should not be tempted to allow cold callers to take away rubbish as this can lead to fly-tipping

She said: “We need to raise awareness of this and ensure people dispose of their rubbish responsibly.”

Council promises investigation

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “The council will be investigating these reports at the wood.

“So-called fly-tipping is an anti-social behaviour that blights communities and areas where it happens.

“Our Take Pride in Your City campaign exists to encourage everyone to do their bit to keep the city safe and presentable for all.

“Anyone who does fly tip is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity including issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the Procurator Fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000. “

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Kane Hester at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose four cleared in Kane Hester 'football betting scam' trial
Campaigners against plans for a proposed crematorium in Duntrune, north of Dundee, hope Angus Council will reject the application on Tuesday. Image: Paul Reid/DCT Media
Campaigner hopes Angus Council will refuse crematorium appeal
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved 'safely' after two hours of delays for drivers
Frederick Burge, 89, was found dead last month.
Dundee man accused of pensioner's murder has trial set
Broughty Ferryrailway station.image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Trains disrupted between Dundee and Arbroath due to broken track
Jason Forrest targeted his neighbour in Balunie Avenue.
Dundee thug assaulted 82-year-old neighbour during 'terrifying' robbery
A smashed bus shelter near Asda Myrekirk at the weekend. Image: Ralph Roberts/Twitter
Dundee taxpayers face £60k bill for repair of smashed bus shelters
6
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
'Professional gambler' from Montrose denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller's anger at 'brazen' vandal's attack on city centre shop
4

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians – and fossilised fish
3
Ewan Mitchell, farmer and agricultural contractor, who was born in Perth but lived near Dunfermline.
Fife farm worker Ewan Mitchell gets fitting send off as his tractor leads funeral…
4
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
5
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
6
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
7
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion

More from The Courier

Kane Ritchie-Hosler ws given a great reception by the Pars fans. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on how the ref 'helped' Dunfermline fans show their appreciation with that…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sheriff's dilemma and chewing gum
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has had his players' backs in recent weeks. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: 'Smart' Gary Bowyer has taken pressure off Dundee stars' shoulders and onto…
Rory Bremner will be playing it for laughs when I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue arrives in Perth and Dundee.
Inspired nonsense? I'm sorry, I haven't a clue
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon takes SNP flak and Lib Dems meet in…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Army Major Joe Dickens from Inverkeithing says he owes his life to emergency services after he fell while climbing in Glen Clova. Image: Joe Dickens
Fife army major left in coma for 12 days after accident on Angus hills

Editor's Picks

Most Commented