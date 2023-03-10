Fresh interest in Raith Rovers takeover from Fife consortium with links to another SPFL club By Craig Cairns March 10 2023, 2.51pm 0 A Fife consortium is reportedly interested in a takeover. Image: SNS. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Discussions have taken place with a Fife consortium over the possible takeover of Raith Rovers. The group has links to another team in the SPFL and is preparing to step up its bid to take a controlling interest in the Kirkcaldy club. According to the Scottish Daily Express, the Fife consortium is waiting for Rovers owner John Sim to give the go-ahead. Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald, left, with owner John Sim. Image: SNS. Sim towards the end of last year appealed for new investment amid an average annual operating loss of £150,00. Soon after Hong Kong-based investment firm Silverbear Capital expressed an interest but in January that deal was described as “dead in the water” by Raith chairman Steven MacDonald. Further reading EXPLAINED: The complex ownership structure at Raith Rovers amid potential club sale Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close