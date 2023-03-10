Fresh interest in Raith Rovers takeover from Fife consortium with links to another SPFL club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Fresh interest in Raith Rovers takeover from Fife consortium with links to another SPFL club

By Craig Cairns
March 10 2023, 2.51pm
A Fife consortium is reportedly interested in a takeover. Image: SNS.
A Fife consortium is reportedly interested in a takeover. Image: SNS.

Discussions have taken place with a Fife consortium over the possible takeover of Raith Rovers.

The group has links to another team in the SPFL and is preparing to step up its bid to take a controlling interest in the Kirkcaldy club.

According to the Scottish Daily Express, the Fife consortium is waiting for Rovers owner John Sim to give the go-ahead.

Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald, left, with owner John Sim. Image: SNS.

Sim towards the end of last year appealed for new investment amid an average annual operating loss of £150,00.

Soon after Hong Kong-based investment firm Silverbear Capital expressed an interest but in January that deal was described as “dead in the water” by Raith chairman Steven MacDonald.

Further reading

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Kane Ritchie-Hosler ws given a great reception by the Pars fans. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on how the ref 'helped' Dunfermline fans show their appreciation with that…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has had his players' backs in recent weeks. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: 'Smart' Gary Bowyer has taken pressure off Dundee stars' shoulders and onto…
Kane Hester at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose four cleared in Kane Hester 'football betting scam' trial
United marksman Anaku. Image: SNS
Sadat Anaku in contention for Uganda debut as Dundee United striker lands international call
From left: James McPake, Deniz Mehmet and Kyle Benedictus. Images: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline quarterly report card: Pars add to impressive records during unbeaten league run
Mark Birighitti is United No.1 again. Image: SNS
Mark Birighitti insists criticism ‘means nothing to me’ as Dundee United goalkeeper preaches ‘resilience…
Dundee are aiming to catch Queen's Park at the top of the Championship table: Image: SNS.
Dundee's Championship run-in: How do the Dark Blues shape up against title rivals?
Remi Matthews and Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.
Remi Matthews says St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair ticks every box - but Englishman…
Hamid, left, and Dylan Levitt
Bill Hamid to Dundee United OFF as Tangerines face nervous Dylan Levitt wait
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians – and fossilised fish
3
Ewan Mitchell, farmer and agricultural contractor, who was born in Perth but lived near Dunfermline.
Fife farm worker Ewan Mitchell gets fitting send off as his tractor leads funeral…
4
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
5
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
6
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
7
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sheriff's dilemma and chewing gum
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
Rory Bremner will be playing it for laughs when I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue arrives in Perth and Dundee.
Inspired nonsense? I'm sorry, I haven't a clue
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon takes SNP flak and Lib Dems meet in…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Campaigners against plans for a proposed crematorium in Duntrune, north of Dundee, hope Angus Council will reject the application on Tuesday. Image: Paul Reid/DCT Media
Campaigner hopes Angus Council will refuse crematorium appeal
Army Major Joe Dickens from Inverkeithing says he owes his life to emergency services after he fell while climbing in Glen Clova. Image: Joe Dickens
Fife army major left in coma for 12 days after accident on Angus hills
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented