Fresh interest in Raith Rovers takeover from Fife consortium with links to another SPFL club

Discussions have taken place with a Fife consortium over the possible takeover of Raith Rovers.

The group has links to another team in the SPFL and is preparing to step up its bid to take a controlling interest in the Kirkcaldy club.

According to the Scottish Daily Express, the Fife consortium is waiting for Rovers owner John Sim to give the go-ahead.

Sim towards the end of last year appealed for new investment amid an average annual operating loss of £150,00.

Soon after Hong Kong-based investment firm Silverbear Capital expressed an interest but in January that deal was described as “dead in the water” by Raith chairman Steven MacDonald.

