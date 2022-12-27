EXPLAINED: The complex ownership structure at Raith Rovers amid potential club sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

EXPLAINED: The complex ownership structure at Raith Rovers amid potential club sale

By Craig Cairns
December 27 2022, 6.15pm
Stark's Park. Image: SNS.
Stark's Park. Image: SNS.

“It operates more simply than it looks on paper,” says Alan Russell of Raith Supporters Trust.

Following the news – broken by Courier Sport – that Raith Rovers are seeking new investment and could be sold, we spoke to the fan group chief about his preferred way forward for the club.

Courier Sport also asked Russell to explain the complex ownership model at Stark’s Park.

In an article for Scottish football periodical Nutmeg in 2017, Russell described it as “one of the most complicated structures in Scottish football”.

Four companies

Russell tells Courier Sport the main difference is that where most clubs will have one or two companies that own the club and stadium, “what we have at Raith Rovers is we have four”.

“So we have two holding companies that are in the middle,” he adds.

The club has the usual two – Raith Rovers Football Club Ltd and Stark’s Park Properties Ltd.

Then there are two holding companies: Raith Rovers FC Holdings Ltd, set up in 1994 to allow new investment; and New Raith Rovers Ltd, part of the Reclaim The Rovers community takeover in 2005 when the future of Stark’s Park was threatened.

Raith Supporters Trust has a useful infographic on its website. Infographic: Raith Supporters Trust.

In 2017 John Sim – already the majority shareholder in Stark’s Park Properties Ltd – became the majority shareholder in New Raith Rovers Ltd, giving him a controlling interest in both the club and the stadium.

“In the current level of ownership, [the two holding companies] are almost redundant because the control is in Stark’s Park Properties and the footballing activity is in Raith Rovers Football Club Ltd.

“So it’s a club now where the stadium and the football club are owned, by and large, by the same people.”

Russell is a proponent of fan ownership, mainly as it guards against the kind of threats to the stadium that rallied the fans in the mid-2000s.

That’s not to say he thinks the period under Sim has been a poor one – or that fan ownership comes without its flaws.

Stability and security

Compared to the likes of the Claude Anelka years he says it’s been a “relatively good period for the club”.

“At the moment, with the club owned by the same individual [as the stadium], it doesn’t have that vulnerability about it,” continues Russell.

“But it does mean that things can change rapidly and the costs of running that football club are theoretically separate from the ownership of the stadium.

Sim have overseen a ‘relatively good period for the club’. Images: SNS.

“And when any new owner comes in, if it splits control of the ownership of the two companies, then that’s a risk to the football club.

“We’ve seen clubs in the past, in Scotland and elsewhere, become vulnerable because people want to but the physical aspect but don’t want responsibility for the football club.

“Under John Sim we’ve had someone with a controlling interest in both, that’s given us a period of stability and security.

“Even if at times we haven’t really know what his intentions were.

“But he’s done good things for the football club, for the community and in developing the stadium.”

  • You can read Alan Russell’s Nutmeg article in full here
  • The Raith Supporters Trust website can be found by following this link and a direct link to its infographic (used above) is here

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Craig Sibbald pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews training ground.
Craig Sibbald: First Dundee United goal will NOT be my last
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Drey Wright
Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after 'criminal'…
Dundee United's Aziz Behich is reportedly attracting interest from Turkey. Image: SNS
Galatasaray linked with swoop for Dundee United star Aziz Behich

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented