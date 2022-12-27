Perth Theatre panto cancelled due to illness among cast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth Theatre has been forced to cancel Tuesday night’s pantomime performance due to illness among cast members.

Jack and the Beanstalk, scheduled for 5pm, was called off at short notice after organisers attempted to continue the show with a reduced cast.

The theatre announced the news on social media around 4pm, saying it was “sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience caused”.

It said it had been in touch with ticket-holders via email.

The show, which kicked off on November 25, is scheduled to run until Saturday.

It is not yet known if further performances will be impacted.

Perth Theatre and Concert Hall posted on Facebook: “Important update regarding today’s performance of Jack and the Beanstalk.

“Unfortunately due to illness within the cast, we are very sorry but this evening’s performance is having to be cancelled.

“We apologise for the short notice – the team were putting in their best effort to make the show work with a reduced cast, but it hasn’t been possible.

“Bookers have been sent an email with options regarding your tickets.

“We’re sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience caused, and we hope you’ll join us in wishing our cast mates a speedy recovery”.

The show stars “leading dame” Barrie Hunter, who is also the writer and director, and Kirsty Findlay as Jack.

Also in the lineup are Helen Logan as the “baddie” and Ewan Somers, who took part in last year’s Cinderella panto.