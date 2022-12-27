Glenn Middleton reveals ‘massive respect’ for Malky Mackay – but Dundee United star focused on turning over ex-mentor’s Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glenn Middleton owes Ross County boss Malky Mackay a big debt of gratitude.

But the Dundee United star is determined to sink Mackay’s Staggies at Tannadice.

The County manager was a huge help to Middleton when he was SFA performance director and the winger was playing for Scot Gemmill’s Scotland Under-21 side.

At the time, Middleton was struggling to get games at Rangers, but Mackay gave him loads of advice, helping make him a better player.

However, there will be no room for sentiment when the Dundee United star lines up against his former mentor’s Staggies in what is a crunch clash between the Premiership’s bottom two sides.

Middleton said: “I know Malky from when he was with the SFA and the Scotland set-up so he’s someone I have massive respect for.

“He helped me a lot when I wasn’t playing and things were not going the way I wanted.

“I am grateful for the time he spent with me, the way he didn’t ease off on me – if I was doing well he’d say, but if I wasn’t he wasn’t slow in telling me either.

“I think I needed that at the time and it was important to have someone like him helping me.

“I have nothing but respect for Malky and Scot Gemmill for the way they focused me on being positive.”

The Staggies are just two points ahead of rock bottom United but Middleton knows the Highland outfit will be a tough nut to crack.

Middleton added: “County are a good side, they are well set up under Malky because he’s very good at what he does as a manager.

“He sets them up to nullify the opposition and also have threats going forward to break teams down.

“So it’s going to be a challenge but we think we’re in good shape.

“Both teams would have started the season expecting much more but in this league if you put a few wins together you can shoot right up the league.

“There is a long way to go so we have plenty of scope to get up the table.”

Middleton was involved in a relegation battle last season when he was on loan from Rangers at St Johnstone.

And he admitted he learned valuable lessons with Saints that will help him at United.

Middleton stated: “Building momentum is massive and you have to take the positives from every situation.

“I think what I learned from last season is you can’t dwell on anything, whether it’s positive or negative.

“You just have to get ready to go again.

“If you have a setback, box it off and get ready for the next game.

“The most important thing is sticking together because if you do that as a squad then you give yourself a chance.”

Hearts positives

United missed out on securing a precious three points on Saturday when Hearts scored a stoppage-time equaliser from the penalty spot.

However, Middleton insists the Tangerines can take plenty of positives from that draw into tonight’s game.

He added: “Obviously good performances breed confidence and bring more positivity to the place so we want to build on the Hearts game.

“There were plenty of positives to take from last weekend, there was a real intent about.

“Obviously losing a penalty right at the end was a blow but I think we showed everyone what we have been working on during the break.

“We haven’t won so it wasn’t three points, but overall I think we did well.

“We just have to move on and focus on Ross County now.

“This is a massive game for us, there’s no hiding how big it is for both teams.”