Mark Birighitti: Ross County clash is ‘must-win’ for Dundee United

Mark Birighitti admits Wednesday night’s basement battle with Ross County is a game Dundee United simply have to win.

The Tangerines are still hurting after being denied a precious victory against Hearts at Tannadice on Saturday.

In a dramatic game overshadowed by a serious leg injury to Jam Tarts keeper Craig Gordon, United twice took the lead through Steven Fletcher and Dylan Levitt with Michael Smith on the mark for the capital club.

However, Hearts were awarded a penalty deep in stoppage time at the end of the contest with Lawrence Shankland coming back to haunt his former side and snatch victory from United’s grasp.

Birighitti admitted the result was a bitter blow with United still bottom of the table, two points behind the Staggies.

The Australian keeper said: “It was a tough one to take considering.

“I thought personally we were the better team the whole day.

“To play against a top team and come away with a point is something to build on.

“One hundred percent I have the confidence in this playing group that we’ll get off the bottom of the table.

“It has been a good couple of weeks training and the boys have worked extremely hard.

“Hopefully, this second half we can start getting some positive results to climb up the ladder.

“We have the quality to do so. If we perform like we did against Hearts then I am sure the results will come.”

Ross County: ‘Must-win’ for Dundee United

However, Birighitti is under no illusions about the importance of the Ross County game, knowing a win will lift United off the bottom of the table.

The 31-year-old added: “Wednesday is a must-win game. We will take a lot of confidence and positives from the Hearts game.

“Our fans were brilliant and they really got behind us. It was disappointing we didn’t get the three points but there were still plenty of positives.”

United took the lead in the 20th minute with Fletcher hitting a half volley from 22 yards that flew past Gordon with the aid of a deflection.

Hearts equalised after Cammy Devlin played a pass into Smith who finished low into the bottom corner of Birighitti’s net.

However, United regained the lead just two minutes after the restart with Glenn Middleton teeing up Levitt on the edge of the Hearts box and the Welsh international fired a low curling shot that flew into the corner of Gordon’s net

Then deep in stoppage time, ref Colin Steven ruled that Shankland had been fouled by home sub Ross Graham and awarded a spot kick.

Shankland stepped up and made no mistake, sending Birighitti the wrong way to salvage a draw for the capital side.

Prior to Shankland’s penalty, the ref had awarded two other spot-kicks earlier in the game.

The first was to Hearts for an Arnaud Djoum handball and the second for United when Gordon and Fletcher collided with the keeper then having to be stretchered off.

However, after reviewing the incidents on the pitchside monitor the official overturned both of his decisions.

Birighitti admitted he did not see the penalty incidents; however, he was certain about hoping his opposite number makes a swift recovery.

The goalie added: “I haven’t seen it (foul on Shankland) so I can’t comment. I heard the comments from the boys and the coaching staff in the dressing room.

“They said it was a bit soft but I haven’t seen it again.

“The one we got disallowed, condolences to Craig Gordon because it is a nasty blow.

“It looks like he might have broken his leg and I wish him all the best.”