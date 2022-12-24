Dundee United verdict: Key moments and referee calls unpacked as battling Tangerines denied dramatic win over Hearts at death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United verdict: Key moments and referee calls unpacked as battling Tangerines denied dramatic win over Hearts at death

By Neil Robertson
December 24 2022, 4.39pm Updated: December 25 2022, 11.22am
Dundee United's Dylan Levitt celebrates after putting the Tangerines 2-1 up against Hearts. Image: SNS
Dundee United's Dylan Levitt celebrates after putting the Tangerines 2-1 up against Hearts. Image: SNS

Dundee United suffered late heartbreak in a pulsating Premiership contest with Hearts at Tannadice.

The Tangerines opened the scoring through Steven Fletcher but were pegged back in the first half by a Michael Smith goal before Dylan Levitt gave the home side the lead again after the break.

However, deep in stoppage time at the end of the game the Jam Tarts were awarded a penalty and ex-United hero Lawrence Shankland duly despatched the spot-kick to earn his side a share of the spoils.

That was the third penalty decision of the afternoon with two previous awards by referee Colin Steven – one for either side – subsequently overturned by the official after reviews on the VAR touchline monitor.

Hearts were forced into an early change in just the sixth minute when Craig Halkett was injured in the act of shepherding the ball back to keeper Craig Gordon with the centre-half having to be helped off to be replaced by Kye Rowles.

Dundee United striker Steven Flatcher smashes the Tangerines into a first half lead. Image: SNS

United took the lead in the 20th minute with Fletcher controlling a long ball from the back before hitting a left-foot half volley from 22 yards that flew past Gordon with the aid of a deflection.

Hearts responded with Josh Ginnelly embarking on a driving run through the heart of the home defence before curling a superb shot that flew just over Birighitti’s bar.

The pendulum swung in the home side’s favour once more with Levitt finding Fletcher in the Jam Tarts’ box with the former Hibs striker bulleting a diving header that Gordon beat away with Ian Harkes then having a header of his own that clipped the bar and landed on the roof of the net.

Instead, it was Hearts who scored next, equalising after Cammy Devlin played an incisive pass into Smith who finished low into the bottom corner of Birighitti’s net.

VAR controversy

Then deep in first-half stoppage time there was a huge moment of controversy. Referee Steven judged that United’s Arnaud Djoum had handled the ball in the box and awarded a penalty.

VAR Alan Muir then asked the whistler to have another look on the touchline monitor with Steven deciding to overturn his original decision, much to Hearts’ fury.

The Jam Tarts were caught cold just two minutes after the restart with Glenn Middleton teeing up Levitt on the edge of the Hearts box and the Welsh international made no mistake, hitting a low curling shot that flew into the corner of Gordon’s net.

The Hearts keeper came to his side’s rescue to acrobatically tip over a Fletcher header that seemed certain to end up in the back of the net.

Fletcher and Glenn Middleton celebrate the former’s opening goal at Tannadice. Image: SNS

The referee then awarded his second penalty of the game – this time to United – when Gordon and Fletcher collided but again after consulting the touchline monitor he overturned his original decision.

Gordon had to be stretchered off and was replaced by Zander Clark between the sticks with Fletcher also having to be withdrawn.

United looked to have held on to take all three points but deep in stoppage time, Steven ruled that Shankland had been fouled by home sub Ross Graham and this time the penalty award stood.

Shankland stepped up and made no mistake, sending Birighitti the wrong way to salvage a draw for the capital side.

