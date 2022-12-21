Liam Fox wants Dundee United goalkeeper battle to rage even harder in heat of Premiership survival scrap

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United’s goalkeepers have been battling for the number one jersey since August.

And boss Liam Fox wants to see the fight grow even more intense in the New Year.

Finnish stopper Carljohan Eriksson and Aussie star Mark Birighitti have each won spells as first choice Tannadice keeper this season.

Ahead of United’s clash with Hearts on Christmas Eve, it’s anyone’s guess who will get the nod.

But Tangerines manager Fox doesn’t see that as a negative.

Instead, he believes it should motivate each the pair – plus young keeper Jack Newman who is nipping their heels – to prove themselves worthy of hanging onto the starting spot once and for all.

Fox explained: “I see myself as having two number ones and it’s very fluid.

“They are both fighting for the position – and we shouldn’t forget young Jack Newman either, who is right in there and pushing too.

“I don’t want a clear number one and a number two, I want them all fighting each other for it.

“It’s game on for the keepers and it’s whoever trains the best gets the nod on a Saturday.

“Once they do that, it’s then up to them to produce on a Saturday and give themselves a chance of keeping the jersey.

“They understand it, being a goalkeeper is a unique position because only one can play.

“So it’s a case of fighting it out between themselves and see who comes out best.”

United have worked to refocus their approach during the World Cup break – and are now desperate to put weeks’ worth of theory into practice.

Liam Fox has explained he sees the team – rather than individuals – being key to success in the second half of the season.

But in order to make the team function, individuals will still have to do their jobs within it.

One man Fox has no concerns about on that front is loan star Jamie McGrath.

In half a season of working together, Fox has already seen enough to know he is dealing with a top professional.

So much so, he believes a squad full of players with the same mentality would be a boost to any club.

“Jamie is here on a season-long loan so will be staying beyond January,” Fox said.

“He’s been outstanding since I took over and is enjoying his football.

“He’s got himself back in the Republic of Ireland squad so the loan has worked for him the way he wanted it too as well.

“He’s one of the lowest maintenance players you can find.

“I call him low-maintenance, high-output and you can’t have too many players like Jamie in your squad.”