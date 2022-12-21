Liam Fox wants Dundee United goalkeeper battle to rage even harder in heat of Premiership survival scrap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox wants Dundee United goalkeeper battle to rage even harder in heat of Premiership survival scrap

By Sean Hamilton
December 21 2022, 7.00am Updated: December 21 2022, 12.37pm
Carljohan Eriksson (left) and Mark Birighitti (right) have been battling for the gloves at Dundee United. Images: SNS
Carljohan Eriksson (left) and Mark Birighitti (right) have been battling for the gloves at Dundee United. Images: SNS

Dundee United’s goalkeepers have been battling for the number one jersey since August.

And boss Liam Fox wants to see the fight grow even more intense in the New Year.

Finnish stopper Carljohan Eriksson and Aussie star Mark Birighitti have each won spells as first choice Tannadice keeper this season.

Ahead of United’s clash with Hearts on Christmas Eve, it’s anyone’s guess who will get the nod.

But Tangerines manager Fox doesn’t see that as a negative.

Instead, he believes it should motivate each the pair – plus young keeper Jack Newman who is nipping their heels – to prove themselves worthy of hanging onto the starting spot once and for all.

Young Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman. Image: SNS

Fox explained: “I see myself as having two number ones and it’s very fluid.

“They are both fighting for the position – and we shouldn’t forget young Jack Newman either, who is right in there and pushing too.

“I don’t want a clear number one and a number two, I want them all fighting each other for it.

“It’s game on for the keepers and it’s whoever trains the best gets the nod on a Saturday.

“Once they do that, it’s then up to them to produce on a Saturday and give themselves a chance of keeping the jersey.

“They understand it, being a goalkeeper is a unique position because only one can play.

“So it’s a case of fighting it out between themselves and see who comes out best.”

Dundee United boss Liam Fox
Dundee United boss Liam Fox. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

United have worked to refocus their approach during the World Cup break – and are now desperate to put weeks’ worth of theory into practice.

Liam Fox has explained he sees the team – rather than individuals – being key to success in the second half of the season.

But in order to make the team function, individuals will still have to do their jobs within it.

One man Fox has no concerns about on that front is loan star Jamie McGrath.

In half a season of working together, Fox has already seen enough to know he is dealing with a top professional.

So much so, he believes a squad full of players with the same mentality would be a boost to any club.

Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring for Dundee United against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“Jamie is here on a season-long loan so will be staying beyond January,” Fox said.

“He’s been outstanding since I took over and is enjoying his football.

“He’s got himself back in the Republic of Ireland squad so the loan has worked for him the way he wanted it too as well.

“He’s one of the lowest maintenance players you can find.

“I call him low-maintenance, high-output and you can’t have too many players like Jamie in your squad.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Craig Sibbald pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews training ground.
Craig Sibbald: First Dundee United goal will NOT be my last
Dundee United's Aziz Behich is reportedly attracting interest from Turkey. Image: SNS
Galatasaray linked with swoop for Dundee United star Aziz Behich
Dundee United kid Rory MacLeod is the latest Tannadice youngster to be watched by top English clubs. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle United and Southampton tracking Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod
Liam Fox chats to the media ahead of Dundee United's New Year clash with St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Liam Fox reveals chances of Aziz Behich return ahead of Dundee United's trip to…
Dundee United came out on top in their midweek Premiership basement battle with Ross County. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Are good players at Dundee United finally on way to becoming a…
Charlie Mulgrew now combines playing with coaching at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew says Dundee United must keep grafting to climb Premiership as Tangerines star…
Dundee United manager Liam Fox
Liam Fox demands more ruthlessness from Dundee United stars after Ross County triumph
Jubilant Dundee United stars celebrate against Ross County.
Dundee United verdict as Tangerines claim emphatic basement battle win over Ross County
Dundee United boss Liam Fox.
Liam Fox backs Craig Gordon to return from leg break as Dundee United boss…
Glenn Middleton: Determined to do his bit for Dundee United. Image; SNS
Glenn Middleton reveals 'massive respect' for Malky Mackay - but Dundee United star focused…

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented