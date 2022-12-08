Jack Newman could make battle for Dundee United No. 1 spot a 3-way fight, says Tangerines boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox admits young keeper Jack Newman has given him plenty of food for thought.

The 20-year-old was handed a start by the Dundee United boss last Saturday in a friendly against Swansea City with experienced goalies Carljohan Eriksson and Mark Birighitti on the bench.

Newman, who has been capped at various youth levels for Scotland and was briefly on loan at Peterhead earlier this season, conceded twice against the Swans but Fox was still impressed by his overall display between the sticks.

The 38-year-old said: “Since I have come to the club, I have only seen Jack play a handful of games.

“I just thought it was a good opportunity to give him 90 minutes and I thought he acquitted himself really well.

“So there is food for thought.”

United have another friendly on Saturday against Championship leaders Ayr before they kick-start their Premiership campaign once more at Livingston.

The Tangerines also have Scottish Cup fourth round business next month after being drawn at home against University of Stirling.

The students stunned Albion Rovers in the last round and although they will be massive underdogs at Tannadice, Fox is definitely taking nothing for granted.

Dundee United will give university side respect

He said: “It is a home draw and I am pleased with that.

“These games always pose a different type of challenge but we are looking forward to it.

“We will treat them like we treat every opponent with respect and do our homework on them.

“But we are at home and it is a good opportunity for us to progress.”