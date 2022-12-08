Dundee facing potential injury crisis after Inverness win ‘came at a price’ with boss Gary Bowyer revealing sickness bug is back ahead of Falkirk trip

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are set to be down to the bare bones for tonight’s Challenge Cup clash with Falkirk.

Injuries have mounted over the past few weeks with Dens boss Gary Bowyer admitting last weekend’s win at Inverness “came at a price”.

On top of that, a dreaded sickness bug that has dogged the squad and staff over the past few months has reappeared.

And he says the Dark Blues won’t have enough first-team players to fill the bench.

That could see youth players drafted in for the SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round tie, which is being shown live on BBC Alba from 7.45pm.

“The Inverness win came at a price for us,” Bowyer revealed.

“During the game we took Ben Williamson and Shaun Byrne off with knocks. We’ll give them as long as possible for the Falkirk game.

“Tyler French picked up a knock as well so there are a few to make a call on.

“We have one or two missing again with that sickness bug that has returned. That’s not good.

“We are going to be stretched on Thursday, we won’t have enough to fill the bench, but that’s why you have a squad, why you have reserves and a youth system.

“If they are called upon, we may promote a couple from within.

“We are going there with the resources we have trying to get through to the next round.”

Zach Robinson

Already missing through injury are Jordan Marshall, Paul McGowan and top scorer Zach Robinson.

Robinson had been in fine form before suffering a hamstring strain against Hamilton and has missed the last two outings.

And Bowyer confirmed he’ll be missing once more at the Falkirk Stadium.

“He is out running but it is too soon for him,” the Dens gaffer added.

“That’s disappointing because we thought he’d be back for this game.

“We won’t rush him but, hopefully, next weekend he has a better chance.”

Opportunity

Bowyer says he won’t take any chances with players carrying injuries with some big league games to come in the next few weeks.

But whoever takes to the field tonight has the opportunity to lay a claim for an extended run in the team with a number of players potentially missing.

“We won’t take any risks with anyone. I’d rather lose someone for one game than five or six games,” Bowyer added.

“What it does do is present something with an opportunity to get the shirt.

“We’ve seen this season, when you get the shirt and do well, you keep the shirt.

“I’ve spoken before about picking the same team week to week – I’d love to have that opportunity!

“But you have to deal with it. A massive squad effort will be needed again.”