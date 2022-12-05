Adam Legzdins reveals pre-match shout from travelling fan that inspired Dundee’s first EVER league win in Highland capital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is that time of year again – and for Adam Legzdins it is starting to feel a lot like Christmas 2020.

Dundee took off over the festivities in season 20/21, grasping three victories on the trot including a January 2 triumph over champions-to-be Hearts.

There was no looking back from the Dark Blues as they soared in form, confidence and cohesion before claiming a Premiership spot through the play-offs.

After a gritty, ground out victory in Inverness – their FIRST in the league in 16 visits dating back almost 20 years – goalkeeper Legzdins felt nostalgic.

While he is refusing to get carried away, the current squad’s progress reminds him of the class of 2020 that sent Tommy Wright’s Kilmarnock crashing out of the top-flight.

– Unbeaten in 8 league games

– 4 wins in a row

Legzdins revealed: “A fan, shall we say a more ‘experienced’ gentleman, shouted over to me in the warm-up to put it out there that it was close to 20 years, 16 games without a win at Caledonian Stadium.

“I thought ‘no pressure!’

“He said he had been coming up here for a long time with no joy. It was all the encouragement I needed.

“We appreciate the fans travelling in such good numbers at this time of year.

“We could have been better at times and put the game to bed, but to go through difficult periods in a game and show that kind of resilience and togetherness was pleasing.

“We earned a clean sheet and limited them to very few shots on target, if any.

“It was a real team effort – the organisation and doggedness you need in this league.

“When the high balls come into the box, I have every faith in Lee Ashcroft and Jordan McGhee.

“They did a lot of things that aren’t as easily noticed as the magnificent goals Paul McMullan scored.

“He’s in fantastic form and looks exhilarating in our attack, but our lads made several wonderful clearances

“These things remind me of how we were two years ago, with such a solid foundation that allows our attack-minded players to go up there and score.

“There’s still room for improvement, which is fantastic.

“The substitutes coming on really showed our depth and togetherness as a squad.

“It was a long journey today and to send the fans home happy was important. They were absolutely fantastic, in brilliant voice and it doesn’t go unnoticed with the players.

“It is coming up to Christmas, a long journey and a lot of money at a difficult time.

“They probably had a massive contribution to us getting the goal and the victory.

“They were brilliant, especially at the end when they were singing Twist and Shout.

“We had Twist and Shout on straight away in the changing room after the game, which kind of mirrored how they were feeling.

“From my knowledge of this league, and how we were two years ago, to get that togetherness and the hard-to-beat shape, and mentality, is really encouraging.

“It is very promising moving forward, but it is one game at a time.”