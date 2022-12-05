David Gold ‘did homework’ before netting crucial Arbroath equaliser against Morton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Gold has revealed how Saturday’s crucial equaliser for Arbroath was several days in the making.

Gold netted his first Arbroath goal since March after making a darting run into the box to get on the end of a Daniel Fosu cutback and smash the ball home.

And the Red Lichties utility man – who has played in almost every position for the Gayfield side including in goal – did extra homework ahead of playing in a more advanced role in the 1-1 draw with Morton.

“I’m always thinking about my game and self-reflecting,” said Gold. “I’m continually striving to improve.

“This week I was thinking about how I haven’t been able to get into the box enough to make an impact on goal.

“It’s not always my job, to be fair, because I’ve played in various positions for Arbroath but when I’m out wide I want to make an impact in the penalty area.

“I told myself the other day that if I had a chance to make a run into the box and get on the end of a cross then I had to take it.

“One day I was thinking about what runs I could make, the next I was making the run and scoring. It’s brilliant to get a goal.”

Meanwhile, Gold is determined to build on Saturday’s point and help Arbroath climb the table.

And whilst there will almost certainly be new arrivals in the January transfer window, Gold is convinced there is a core group of players already at Gayfield who can make that happen.

“It’s not been a good season for us this year in terms of results,” added Gold.

“A lot of people have been comparing it to last year but it’s a totally different situation.

“We’ve lost something like ten or 12 players. There has been a complete change and, at times, it hasn’t been good enough.

“But I don’t think we have been a million miles away from it. If you look at our changing room there is a lot of good players there.

“We have a lot of talent in our squad and it’s up to us as players to show that.

“People would be silly or naive to write us off.

“We are second bottom right now but a lot can happen between now and May.”