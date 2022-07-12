Dundee United prospect explains Peterhead switch after Aberdeen baptism of fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United prospect explains Peterhead switch after Aberdeen baptism of fire

By Jamie Durent and Alan Temple
July 12 2022, 8.00am Updated: July 12 2022, 9.37am
Newman
Newman was pitched straight into action against Aberdeen

Dundee United prospect Jack Newman reckons Peterhead is the ‘perfect’ platform for him to gain first-team experience.

The Scotland under-19 international goalkeeper joined the League One side on loan on Saturday and was immediately pitched into the starting line-up to face Aberdeen.

Although the Dons claimed a 2-0 victory in the Premier Sports Cup showdown, Newman turned in a solid display.

Indeed, he was voted Peterhead’s man of the match.

And now he is determined to make his mark under the watchful eye of ex-United hero Jim McInally.

Jack Newman
Newman, pictured, joined United from Sunderland in 2020.

“I said that as soon as the season started I needed football,” said Newman.

“As soon as this came up I thought ‘let’s do it’. There was probably no better game to come into.

“Going into a new club you need to know if you’re going to play. Especially for me as I need minutes. It’s the perfect place to come.”

Reflecting on his baptism of fire against the Reds, he added: “I got the shout on Friday afternoon about coming up here to play and I was straight into it from the start. It was pretty full-on!”

United connection

And Newman revealed that fellow United youngsters Flynn Duffy and Kieran Freeman helped to sell him on a switch to the Blue Toon.

Flynn Duffy
Seal of approval: Flynn Duffy.

Duffy, 18, notched three assists in 29 appearances during a formative campaign at Balmoor last term, while Freeman enjoyed 26 outings in 2019/20 on his way to becoming a Tangerines regular.

“Flynn Duffy was here last year and Kieran Freeman the year before and they had nothing but good things to say,” added Newman. “As soon as I heard it from them I made up my mind to do it.”

This switch represents a major step up for Newman after spending last season in the Lowland League with Spartans.

And he added: “It maybe wasn’t the standard of football I benefitted from, but the physicality of being around men’s first-team football. As a goalie it’s physical, you are getting roughed up and get stuck in.”

Dundee United ‘eye’ A-League goalkeeper of the year amid Zander Clark waiting game

