Dundee United prospect explains Peterhead switch after Aberdeen baptism of fire

Dundee United prospect Jack Newman reckons Peterhead is the ‘perfect’ platform for him to gain first-team experience.

The Scotland under-19 international goalkeeper joined the League One side on loan on Saturday and was immediately pitched into the starting line-up to face Aberdeen.

Although the Dons claimed a 2-0 victory in the Premier Sports Cup showdown, Newman turned in a solid display.

Indeed, he was voted Peterhead’s man of the match.

And now he is determined to make his mark under the watchful eye of ex-United hero Jim McInally.

“I said that as soon as the season started I needed football,” said Newman.

“As soon as this came up I thought ‘let’s do it’. There was probably no better game to come into.

“Going into a new club you need to know if you’re going to play. Especially for me as I need minutes. It’s the perfect place to come.”

Reflecting on his baptism of fire against the Reds, he added: “I got the shout on Friday afternoon about coming up here to play and I was straight into it from the start. It was pretty full-on!”

United connection

And Newman revealed that fellow United youngsters Flynn Duffy and Kieran Freeman helped to sell him on a switch to the Blue Toon.

Duffy, 18, notched three assists in 29 appearances during a formative campaign at Balmoor last term, while Freeman enjoyed 26 outings in 2019/20 on his way to becoming a Tangerines regular.

“Flynn Duffy was here last year and Kieran Freeman the year before and they had nothing but good things to say,” added Newman. “As soon as I heard it from them I made up my mind to do it.”

This switch represents a major step up for Newman after spending last season in the Lowland League with Spartans.

And he added: “It maybe wasn’t the standard of football I benefitted from, but the physicality of being around men’s first-team football. As a goalie it’s physical, you are getting roughed up and get stuck in.”