Dundee United ‘eye’ A-League goalkeeper of the year amid Zander Clark waiting game

Dundee United are reportedly weighing up a swoop for Australia’s goalkeeper of the year.

The Tangerines have already tabled an offer to Zander Clark as they look to replace Benjamin Siegrist between the sticks.

However, the ex-St Johnstone stopper is keen to fully assess his options this summer before committing to a move, with Stoke City another possible destination.

Now, according to the Daily Record, United are considering a move for Central Coast Mariners keeper Mark Birighitti.

The 31-year-old, who has been capped once by his native Australia, has been voted A-League goalkeeper of the year in the last two seasons.

And as the Tangerines’ Premiership kick-off – and their first European campaign for a decade – draws nearer, Birighitti could be a solid option to bolster both numbers and competition for places at Tanadice.

As with every position being recruited for, United have a list of potential candidates, with Birighitti reportedly high on their keeper index.