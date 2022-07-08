JIM SPENCE: Zlatan is strutting his stuff for Milan at 40 – Steven Fletcher can star for years to come at Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JIM SPENCE: Zlatan is strutting his stuff for Milan at 40 – Steven Fletcher can star for years to come at Dundee United

By Jim Spence
July 8 2022, 5.30pm Updated: July 8 2022, 5.42pm
When Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still strutting his stuff for AC Milan at the age of 40, Dundee United fans can rest easy over their club’s capture of a striker who’s just a youngster by comparison at 35.

United may be playing catch-up in the signing stakes but, in Steven Fletcher and Dylan Levitt, they’ve made giant strides in adding serious quality to the squad.

The Welsh midfielder’s star qualities are well known to Arabs and with the capture of the former Scotland striker with over 250 goals to his name, their threat capability has just been raised several notches.

Dundee United’s new front-man: Steven Fletcher

Several more additions are still needed for a season which promises to be more competitive than the last and the calibre of recruit United are aiming for has been highlighted by these two top acquisitions.

With a good European run being targeted Jack Ross will need players with craft, graft, and guile.

At 35, Fletcher isn’t in the first flush of youth but regular readers know my scathing views on biological clock worriers.

Modern dietary and sports science advice, allied to player aptitude and attitude, along with good fortune in injury absence, make the passing years less relevant than ever, as Ibrahimovic who turns 41 next October, proves.

Fletcher should provide the ideal physical foil and link option for the creative intelligence and running strengths of Tony Watt up front.

Meantime, Levitt can offer another great season and I’d expect United to have built in a big sell-on fee for a sparkling talent who can strengthen his reputation further in Qatar with Wales, ahead of a big money move back to England in a year’s time.

Dundee Manager Gary Bowyer and assistant Billy Barr on the side-lines at Links Park

I’m hearing impressive things about training, coaching and the overall methodology of new Dark Blues boss Gary Bowyer.

With their season starting this weekend though, it’s on the pitch where progress will be revealed.

His first signing from Wrexham, Tyler French, a wing back, has already played for Bowyer and offers pace aplenty, according to his manager.

That quality will be important, with the onus on Dundee to attack against opponents who are likely to sit-in and defend deep at Dens.

There has been limited movement in at Dundee and further strengthening will be required for a season where supporter expectations will be for the Dee to be superior to the competition and secure an immediate return to the Premiership.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson (left) has yet to replace Zander Clark

St Johnstone have been the busiest of the three full-time teams in this patch.

Callum Davidson has made solid signings in Jamie Murphy, Andy Considine, Drey Wright, Graham Carey and Adam Montgomery.

There’s plenty of experience and know-how in there but, for me, there’s one key issue to be addressed, and that’s how to replace Zander Clark.

The Saints keeper, who has been linked with Stoke City and Dundee United, has been immense between the sticks for them in a decade at the club, but his departure leaves a gap as big as the eight-feet-high, 23-feet-long measurements of the posts which he’s vacated.

Just as rivals United face a major challenge in replacing Benjamin Siegrist, Saints dilemma is how to compensate for the loss of their goalkeeping behemoth.

Tags

Conversation

