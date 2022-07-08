Dylan Levitt opens up on rapport with Dundee United fans after Tannadice return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dylan Levitt insists his rapport with Dundee United supporters helped to fuel his return to fitness and dazzling end to last season.

The Tangerines faithful are on cloud nine after the Wales international rejoined the club from Manchester United on Thursday evening, penning a two-year contract.

Levitt, 21, notched six goals and one assist last term and was the heartbeat of Tam Courts’ side that finished fourth in the Premiership.

He was named Supporters’ Player of the Year at United’s end-of-season awards ceremony, underlining the affection with which he is held.

And the feeling is mutual.

“I was amazingly proud [to win the award], for me and my family — because they come up to watch quite a few games as well,” said Levitt.

“It’s always good to have a positive relationship with the fans.

“Throughout the season, especially after Christmas, they played a massive part for me.

“They really helped me come back from injury quickly, hit the ground running and continue that confidence throughout the last three or four months of the season.”

Showcase

Expanding on the lure of Tannadice, he told DUTV: “Playing games, getting better and I think there’s more to this team from last year.

“The fans were a massive part of it, and the players and staff are all easy to get along with.”

Levitt also attracted interest from Derby County and Cardiff City following a sensational season in Scotland.

However, the knowledge that he would be a central figure for United — particularly as Qatar 2022 looms — was key.

“I’m at the age now where I need to play games,” continued Levitt.

“You don’t want to go somewhere where you’re not playing, especially leading up to the World Cup.

“When you get more games, you get more confident and I want to showcase what I can do.”

Indeed, Levitt now boasts 12 caps for Rob Page’s national side and, barring an unforeseen dip in form or fitness concerns, appears in pole position to book a seat on the flight to the Middle-East.

Levitt added: “It is every boy’s dream, watching your country in a finals, especially during Euro 2016.

“The whole nation has come together a lot since then and this is another major tournament to be proud of.”