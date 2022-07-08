Dylan Levitt opens up on rapport with Dundee United fans after Tannadice return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dylan Levitt opens up on rapport with Dundee United fans after Tannadice return

By Alan Temple
July 8 2022, 9.12am Updated: July 8 2022, 9.58am
Levitt celebrates his opener against Hearts last term
Dylan Levitt insists his rapport with Dundee United supporters helped to fuel his return to fitness and dazzling end to last season.

The Tangerines faithful are on cloud nine after the Wales international rejoined the club from Manchester United on Thursday evening, penning a two-year contract.

Levitt, 21, notched six goals and one assist last term and was the heartbeat of Tam Courts’ side that finished fourth in the Premiership.

He was named Supporters’ Player of the Year at United’s end-of-season awards ceremony, underlining the affection with which he is held.

And the feeling is mutual.

Dylan Levitt
Back in town: Dylan Levitt

“I was amazingly proud [to win the award], for me and my family — because they come up to watch quite a few games as well,” said Levitt.

“It’s always good to have a positive relationship with the fans.

“Throughout the season, especially after Christmas, they played a massive part for me.

“They really helped me come back from injury quickly, hit the ground running and continue that confidence throughout the last three or four months of the season.”

Showcase

Expanding on the lure of Tannadice, he told DUTV: “Playing games, getting better and I think there’s more to this team from last year.

“The fans were a massive part of it, and the players and staff are all easy to get along with.”

Levitt also attracted interest from Derby County and Cardiff City following a sensational season in Scotland.

However, the knowledge that he would be a central figure for United — particularly as Qatar 2022 looms — was key.

“I’m at the age now where I need to play games,” continued Levitt.

“You don’t want to go somewhere where you’re not playing, especially leading up to the World Cup.

“When you get more games, you get more confident and I want to showcase what I can do.”

Indeed, Levitt now boasts 12 caps for Rob Page’s national side and, barring an unforeseen dip in form or fitness concerns, appears in pole position to book a seat on the flight to the Middle-East.

Levitt added: “It is every boy’s dream, watching your country in a finals, especially during Euro 2016.

“The whole nation has come together a lot since then and this is another major tournament to be proud of.”

