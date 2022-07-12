LEE WILKIE: Gary Bowyer has laid a marker after perfect Dundee start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Gary Bowyer has laid a marker after perfect Dundee start

By Lee Wilkie
July 12 2022, 8.00am Updated: July 12 2022, 8.32am
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

Saturday was the perfect start for Dundee and Gary Bowyer.

The win was convincing and they kept a clean sheet which is great for the squad. To do it against a team like Hamilton who are, in my opinion, pretty stuffy and hard to play against a lot of the time is something to be pleased about.

It’s a good indication that they are going about things the right way.

Lyall Cameron celebrates after completing the scoring at 3-0.
Lyall Cameron celebrates after completing the scoring at 3-0.

Although it was a cup game, it sets down a marker.

They were up against a fellow Championship team and that’s what they are going to be playing against week-in, week-out.

Not every team is the same but it’s the type of challenge they will face. They dealt with it really well, especially at home.

Home form will be crucial

That’s going to be a big thing for Dundee this season: to be dominant at home.

It will be great if they can produce performances like that.

Previously they’ve faltered a little bit at home in front of their own fans and haven’t been as commanding as they should be.

The fans have proven how much they back the team. You see that with the season ticket sales as they approach the 3,000 number.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer salutes the Dens Park crowd ahead of his first match in charge.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer salutes the Dens Park crowd ahead of his first match in charge.

Even though they came through a difficult season and saw their team relegated, the fans are still willing to get behind them.

On the other hand, they can give the team stick if things aren’t going well. It works both ways.

They are willing to part with their cash, but in return they want a team that will give 100%.

I think that’s what they will get with Gary Bowyer. He wants his team to be well-drilled, fit and strong and they’ve done everything to prove that so far.

