LEE WILKIE: Gary Bowyer has laid a marker after perfect Dundee start

Saturday was the perfect start for Dundee and Gary Bowyer.

The win was convincing and they kept a clean sheet which is great for the squad. To do it against a team like Hamilton who are, in my opinion, pretty stuffy and hard to play against a lot of the time is something to be pleased about.

It’s a good indication that they are going about things the right way.

Although it was a cup game, it sets down a marker.

They were up against a fellow Championship team and that’s what they are going to be playing against week-in, week-out.

Not every team is the same but it’s the type of challenge they will face. They dealt with it really well, especially at home.

Home form will be crucial

That’s going to be a big thing for Dundee this season: to be dominant at home.

It will be great if they can produce performances like that.

Previously they’ve faltered a little bit at home in front of their own fans and haven’t been as commanding as they should be.

The fans have proven how much they back the team. You see that with the season ticket sales as they approach the 3,000 number.

Even though they came through a difficult season and saw their team relegated, the fans are still willing to get behind them.

On the other hand, they can give the team stick if things aren’t going well. It works both ways.

They are willing to part with their cash, but in return they want a team that will give 100%.

I think that’s what they will get with Gary Bowyer. He wants his team to be well-drilled, fit and strong and they’ve done everything to prove that so far.