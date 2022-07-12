LEE WILKIE: No Spanish holiday for Dundee United, the hard work is just beginning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: No Spanish holiday for Dundee United, the hard work is just beginning

By Lee Wilkie
July 12 2022, 8.00am Updated: July 12 2022, 8.36am
Dundee United boss Jack Ross.
Dundee United boss Jack Ross.

Dundee United have jetted off to Spain for a preseason training camp – but let me tell you, it will be no holiday.

I went on a trip with Dundee to Italy when the Bonetti brothers took over. It’s a really good way to get away and train together.

But they can be really tough.

Gruelling sessions lie in wait

We went through a lot of gruelling sessions and I imagine it is going to be the same with United.

There will be a chance for players to bond and Jack Ross will allow them time together.

There will also be a lot of hard work being done to get them into shape for the season.

The whole idea behind it is to get the team in to a different environment and something new that keeps them sharp.

Preseason can be monotonous, especially when you are training in the same place. It makes something that’s usually dreaded just that little bit more appealing.

When we went to Italy, our hotel was in the mountains. We were there for about three weeks.

It was really tough because we were in the middle of nowhere and the only thing to do was train. It was good to get away though.

We were eating whatever the managers had. We weren’t allowed to order, whatever came out we ate. It was really strict.

These training camps are certainly no sunshine retreat!

Credit to Asghar for Levitt and Fletcher signings

The trip will be a good chance for Steven Fletcher to get to know his new teammates well.

He is terrific signing. Fair play to Tony Asghar for getting his signature and that of Dylan Levitt.

I really didn’t think they were going to be able to sign Levitt a few weeks ago. I thought it would have been too much of an ask and thought he’d have maybe went to a championship team down south.

Dundee United new boy Steven Fletcher
Dundee United new boy Steven Fletcher

It shows how ambitious United are and where they want to go.

It should be a real positive sign for the fans that they are going out and signing these sorts of players.

Fletcher, meanwhile, is a proven goalscorer at a top level. He was still playing regularly last season.

He’s a huge signing for me.

It shows they are wanting to improve last year and there is no doubt about it they need to do that.

Jack Ross has said himself that they need more strength in depth.

With the likes of Benjamin Siegrist leaving, that’s a big position for them to fill.

The vacant No.1 spot is an interesting one. Mark Birighitti has come to the fore after their interest in Zander Clark seems to have stalled.

The Clark move could still happen though.

Zander Clark.
Zander Clark.

Any club should have half a dozen targets for the positions they want to fill, which is the right way to go about it.

It was almost getting to that stage with Levitt where I thought the deal was done and dusted and he wouldn’t be coming.

They obviously kept plugging away and that might be the same situation with Zander Clark. They keep their options open for other people but keep working away in the background.

If you want to get better, you need to get the best players in but you also have to spend the money. It looks like they are planning on doing just that.

From St Andrews to Spain: What to expect from Dundee United training camp

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]