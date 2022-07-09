Dylan Levitt path to the top plotted as Dundee United’s deal with Manchester United is hailed as a statement of intent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross insists the sky is the limit for Dylan Levitt.

And the Dundee United head coach reckons the Tangerines have issued a statement of intent by shelling out a six-figure fee to sign the Wales international from Manchester United.

Levitt, 21, penned a two-year contract with United on Thursday evening, mere hours after snapping up ex-Hibs and Scotland striker Steven Fletcher.

The precocious playmaker enjoyed a sensational loan stint at Tannadice last term, bagging six goals and one assist.

And, with Derby County and Cardiff City also interested in Levitt’s services, securing his signature on a permanent basis can only be considered a coup.

“That [ambition shown by paying a fee] is important,” said Ross. “It shows a recognition that, to attract really good players to the club, you sometimes have to do that.

“It makes the team better and enables you to be competitive, finish in the top-half of the table and win trophies.

“We are talking about a full international with ambitions to go to the World Cup. There are so many attractive things about Dylan Levitt as a player.

“It’s a really positive sign of intent that we have been willing to invest in him, in the belief he will be a major asset.”

While Levitt shone under Tam Courts last term, Ross — the Hibernian boss until December — admired the classy youngster from afar.

“I remember in the first [Premier Sports] Cup game at Tannadice [a 3-1 Hibs win], I was really impressed by Dylan,” he recalled. “I was quite relieved when it became clear he’d miss the league game at Easter Road…then United beat us 3-0!”

Raw materials

Gallows humour aside, Ross has no doubt Levitt has the capability to reach the very top for club and country — and is relishing the opportunity to help shape his progress.

While his most pressing priority is to ensure Levitt is standout for United, he knows that all parties will benefit if the player can fulfil his potential and one day secure a lucrative move.

“Dylan can do anything he wants in his career with the ability that he has,” continued Ross.

“When I spoke to Dylan, it was about exactly that. Can I keep improving him to such an extent that he achieves what he wants to in his football career?

“And when you are working with players with such good raw materials to begin with, of course it makes it easier.

“I’ve seen his ability in a day-and-a-half of working with him!”