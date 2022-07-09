Dylan Levitt path to the top plotted as Dundee United’s deal with Manchester United is hailed as a statement of intent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dylan Levitt path to the top plotted as Dundee United’s deal with Manchester United is hailed as a statement of intent

By Alan Temple
July 9 2022, 10.00am
Dylan Levitt celebrates the goal that sent United into Europe
Dylan Levitt celebrates the goal that sent United into Europe

Jack Ross insists the sky is the limit for Dylan Levitt.

And the Dundee United head coach reckons the Tangerines have issued a statement of intent by shelling out a six-figure fee to sign the Wales international from Manchester United.

Levitt, 21, penned a two-year contract with United on Thursday evening, mere hours after snapping up ex-Hibs and Scotland striker Steven Fletcher.

The precocious playmaker enjoyed a sensational loan stint at Tannadice last term, bagging six goals and one assist.

And, with Derby County and Cardiff City also interested in Levitt’s services, securing his signature on a permanent basis can only be considered a coup.

“That [ambition shown by paying a fee] is important,” said Ross. “It shows a recognition that, to attract really good players to the club, you sometimes have to do that.

“It makes the team better and enables you to be competitive, finish in the top-half of the table and win trophies.

“We are talking about a full international with ambitions to go to the World Cup. There are so many attractive things about Dylan Levitt as a player.

It’s a really positive sign of intent that we have been willing to invest in him, in the belief he will be a major asset.”

Levitt, left, and sporting director Tony Asghar

While Levitt shone under Tam Courts last term, Ross — the Hibernian boss until December — admired the classy youngster from afar.

“I remember in the first [Premier Sports] Cup game at Tannadice [a 3-1 Hibs win], I was really impressed by Dylan,” he recalled. “I was quite relieved when it became clear he’d miss the league game at Easter Road…then United beat us 3-0!”

Raw materials

Gallows humour aside, Ross has no doubt Levitt has the capability to reach the very top for club and country — and is relishing the opportunity to help shape his progress.

While his most pressing priority is to ensure Levitt is standout for United, he knows that all parties will benefit if the player can fulfil his potential and one day secure a lucrative move.

Ross is a huge admirer of Levitt’s

“Dylan can do anything he wants in his career with the ability that he has,” continued Ross.

“When I spoke to Dylan, it was about exactly that. Can I keep improving him to such an extent that he achieves what he wants to in his football career?

“And when you are working with players with such good raw materials to begin with, of course it makes it easier.

“I’ve seen his ability in a day-and-a-half of working with him!”

How Dylan Levitt will net Dundee United a six-figure windfall if Wales World Cup dream comes true

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]