Fife woman who starved dog banned from keeping pets for a year

By Neil Henderson
July 12 2022, 8.28am Updated: July 12 2022, 8.40am
Whippet cross, Preston, was found severely malnourished.
A Fife woman who starved a dog has been banned for keeping animals for a year after welfare inspectors found her pet was malnourished.

Leeann Baird, from Kincardine, failed to provide adequate nutrition or vet treatment for her whippet cross, Preston.

The Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) rescued the starving dog from the 31-year-old’s home in Cameron Place last April after a tip-off from a member of the public.

Officers said seven-year-old Preston was “emaciated” due to malnutrition.

Owner Leeann Baird was fined £200 and banned from keeping animals for a year.

At a following hearing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on July 7, Baird pled guilty to an animal welfare charge and was fined £200, as well as being banned from keeping animals for a year.

‘Unnecessary suffering’ to starving dog in Kincardine

SSPCA inspector Mairi Wright said when officers arrived, another person living at the property denied there were any dogs there.

She added: “When access was gained, seven-year-old Preston was discovered in an emaciated body condition.

“His skin and coat were also flaky, and his nails considerably overgrown.

“It was confirmed that Preston had not received any veterinary treatment for his condition.

“We seized Preston from the property and took him for the veterinary attention he needed.

“When fed at the vets he ate hungrily.”

Preston
The SSPCA said it was ‘extremely clear’ Preston needed medical attention.

The dog weighed just 10.7kg, and it was estimated he had been caused unnecessary suffering for at least 28 days but most likely longer, through malnutrition.

Blood tests revealed there were no underlying health conditions that could have caused this.

Baird claimed she had considered seeking treatment for Preston but could not afford it.

Ms Wright added: “It would have been extremely clear that Preston needed veterinary attention over a prolonged period of time.

“Baird was responsible for the welfare of Preston and sadly his needs were not met.

“We understand veterinary costs can become a worry, but ignoring Preston’s condition was not the way to handle the situation and caused him an unnecessary amount of suffering.

“We are glad that Preston finally received the treatment he needed and is now in a loving home getting the care he deserves.”

