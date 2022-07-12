The Open at St Andrews: American golf pro Harold Varner thanks Fife charity for helping him fulfil dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Open at St Andrews: American golf pro Harold Varner thanks Fife charity for helping him fulfil dream

By Michael Alexander
July 12 2022, 8.50am Updated: July 12 2022, 9.04am
Harold Varner (left) with New Links co-founder Dr Kenny Wood of St Andrews
Harold Varner (left) with New Links co-founder Dr Kenny Wood of St Andrews on Monday evening

An American golf professional is fulfilling his ambition to play an Open at St Andrews 14 years after a locally-based charity helped him overcome economic adversity as a teenager.

Harold Varner III, who won the Australian PGA Championship in 2016 and the PIF Saudi International in February 2022, has thanked St Andrews-based charity New Links for giving him the opportunity to embark upon a “dream” youth visit to the Home of Golf in 2008.

Harold, 31, who represented the Bill Dickey Scholarship Association, played golf at the Castle Course, St Andrews, Kingsbarns, and Crail during the 2008 trip.

He remembers playing with hickory sticks and old golf balls at the Kingarrock course near Cupar – an experience which he recalls was “nuts”.

During that trip, he also celebrated his 18th birthday on the final day of the event, wearing a full kilt outfit for the occasion at Fairmont St Andrews.

However, until Sunday of this week when he beat fellow American pro Dustin Johnson in a practice round, he’d never played the Old Course.

“We didn’t get to play the Old Course when we came for New Links,” he told The Courier in an exclusive interview from the Open.

Harold Varner (wearing kilt) with fellow New Links participants in 2008

“But in 2008, I said I would play an Open here one day. I didn’t know if it would be at St Andrews for sure, but I knew I’d play in one.

“Well here I am! It’s just great to be here. I’ve been playing a lot of Links golf lately. I was in Dublin all of last week.

“I’ve played in two Opens – Troon and Royal St George’s – so I have an idea what it’s like. But it feels great to finally be playing in the Open at St Andrews, where golf all began!”

How did New Links begin?

New Links was founded in 2006 by then husband and wife team Chris and Kenny Wood of St Andrews and Los Angeles-based George Davis.

Harold Varner (right) with St Andrews golfer Alan Tulleth during the New Links youth event of 2008

The charity was set up to provide life changing experiences for less privileged children through international travel, education and the game of golf.

It was set up to sponsor annual youth visits to St Andrews and also established a scholarship at the University of St Andrews.

Harold, who got into golf through his dad being “addicted” to the game, got into competitive golf aged around nine.

What he remembers most about his trip to Scotland in 2008 was that he missed his flight going over.

Harold Varner enjoys playing on the Old Course during The Open 2022

He didn’t know much about the Home of Golf at that time, just thinking it would be “super cool” to make the trip.

However, the American, from Ohio, thoroughly enjoyed spending time with teenagers from South Africa, the USA and Scotland to enjoy a programme of golf, educational and cultural activities at the famous sporting destination and university town.

Inspiring him to help others

New Links also helped inspire him to create the HV3 foundation which aims to give young people affordable access to sports.

“New Links inspired me to set up my own thing because I just know how hard it is,” he added.

“That’s what you work for. To help other people.”

USA’s Harold Varner III at the Old Course, St Andrews. Picture date: Sunday July 10, 2022

Today, Harold is regarded as one of the most popular figures on the PGA Tour.

He has won two tournaments abroad, in Australia and this season in Saudi Arabia, showing he is comfortable in travelling internationally.

The New Links trip was his first journey overseas.

New Links co-founder Kenny Wood, who is a keen golfer and an astrophysicist at the University of St Andrews, told how from day one, New Links wanted to “share the spirit of St Andrews, where golf is a game for everyone”.

Dustin Johnson (left) and Harold Varner after their practice round at The Open 2022 on Sunday July 10

Supported by the Ernie Els & Fancourt Foundation, and Renee Powell of Clearview Golf Club, Ohio, he told how their partners used golf as a means to inspire children to learn and grow.

“We hope they will become great golfers and, more importantly, that they become great human beings,” he said.

New Links director John Stewart, who joined Kenny to catch up with Harold after his Sunday practice round, added: “It has been fantastic to see Harold developing into a world golfer, whose stature in the sport grows every year.”

