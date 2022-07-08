Jack Ross reveals Steven Fletcher approach at Hibs as Dundee United’s new No9 brings ‘controlled arrogance’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross has revealed that he had ‘a nibble’ at bringing Steven Fletcher back to Scotland while he was Hibs manager.

Ross took his Hibees to the Bet365 Stadium last summer, playing out a 1-1 draw against the English Championship outfit.

Fletcher actually saw a goal disallowed during the contest, with ex-United ace Scott Allan finding the net for the Scottish side.

Enjoying a post-match chat with the experienced forward, Ross could not help but try his luck at tempting Fletcher back to where it all began; having notched 43 goals in 160 formative appearances at Easter Road.

It came to nothing. Fletcher was committed to another campaign with Stoke.

But good things come to those who wait for Ross.

“Funnily enough I actually had a really good chat with Steven last pre-season,” said Ross.

“Hibs played Stoke in a friendly and I did have a wee nibble at him after the game. I wondered if he fancied coming back up the road to Scotland at that point.

“Sadly, he still wanted to play in the Championship.

“However, I think he remembered that conversation, which is very helpful when you are trying to entice him back!

“From speaking to him, I do believe he is coming back here with a hunger. It’s been a long time since he last played in Scotland and I think he wants to come up here and remind people just what a good player he is.”

‘His quality is not easy to find’

And Ross recognised that talent from an early stage, recalling his battles against the technically precocious Hibs youngster.

Fletcher would go on to score 10 times in 33 appearances for Scotland and play for Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Marseille, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke. His accumulative transfer fees top £20 million.

None of which surprised Ross.

“I played against him quite a bit when he was at Hibs, for Falkirk and St Mirren,” recalled the Tangerines head coach.

“I was more experienced and, when you have played for a while and see young players coming through, you get a quick feel for the ones who are really good and will go on to have good careers.

“Steven always fitted the bill. He can do a bit of everything as a striker.”

Ross added: “I feel like sometimes when a player goes away from Scottish football for a number of years, we forget the quality that’s there.

“Even his record for the Scotland national team is very good. He is at a different stage of his career but his quality is not easy to find.

“Steven has had the career he has for a very good reason — he trained for the first time on Thursday afternoon and I think everyone got a lift from seeing that quality come into the group.

“We need that in order to compete with where we were in the league last season.”

Fearless

Fletcher has penned a two-year contract with United in a move akin to Charlie Mulgrew’s arrival at Tannadice last summer.

Mulgrew belied any concerns regarding his age or fitness by emerging as a standout for United and a guiding light for young teammates such as fellow left-sided defender Ross Graham.

“Standards can be driven by me and my staff — but guys like Steven and Charlie make demands on people because they put those demands on themselves,” added Ross.

“That’s down to the size of clubs they have played for. They are the same ilk. They also have a controlled arrogance so that when we go to play in big stadiums against big clubs, it won’t faze them.

“You want that to filter through your whole group and for people to embrace that challenge. Steven is certainly someone who, given his career, won’t be fazed.”