How St Andrews residents REALLY feel about hosting The Open

The 150th Open Championship is almost upon us.

And a record 290,000 spectators are due to descend on St Andrews over the course of next week.

Excitement is building among golf fans as the final preparations slot into place this weekend.

But what’s it like to live in the town during such a huge and prestigious event?

We spoke to a few St Andrews residents ahead of the tournament and the answer seems to be: it depends on your perspective.

Some detest it and complain of congested streets, road closures and parking nightmares.

But others absolutely love the atmosphere and talk of celebrity-spotting and meeting their golfing heroes.

‘I ate Seve Ballesteros’s Mars Bar’

It’s fair to say Jan Constable is a fan of The Open.

The NHS worker takes a holiday every time it comes to St Andrews just so she can volunteer at the Old Course.

And she absolutely loves the excitement as thousands of people arrive in the town to enjoy themselves.

She said: “You do get some people who are all doom but it’s only once every five years.

“I’ve grown up with The Open coming to town and it’s such a buzz.

“Yes, there are a few hiccups but they’re tiny compared to the thrill of seeing people’s happy faces.”

Jan volunteered to work in St Andrews town centre during the 2015 Open and enjoyed educating visitors on its history.

This year, she’ll be working on ticketing and is looking forward to seeing people arrive.

However, her highlight came at her first Open Championship in 1990 when she was still a teenager.

“I worked in the practice ground collecting balls for all the golfers,” she said.

“I ate Seve Ballesteros‘s packed lunch. He just gave it to me!

“It was a sandwich and a Mars Bar.”

‘It’s a nightmare for locals’

Marine archaeologist Neil Dobson is a golf fan and has a ticket for the final day of The Open.

But he’s dreading the effect it has on the town itself.

He said: “It’s a great spectacle but an absolute pain in the neck if you’re a local because you can’t go anywhere.

“You just have to forget that week, either go on holiday or plan to walk everywhere.

“Visitors come here and think ‘wow’ but to locals it’s always been a nightmare.

“I say to people, if you want to watch the golf you’ll have a great time but if you want to come for a beach holiday, forget it.

“Every food takeaway is busy and if it’s your birthday that week, don’t even bother trying to get into a restaurant.”

I remember as a kid seeing Clint Eastwood walking along Greyfriars Gardens.” Neil Dobson.

The traffic is a particular worry for Neil, who has lived in St Andrews all his life.

“We won’t get into or out of town, the roads will be backed up to Cupar and the town will be mobbed.

“My biggest fear is with public transport being such a disaster, more people will take their cars.”

Having said all that, Neil does have some happy memories of The Open coming to town.

He has worked as a marshal at past events and has seen his fair share of famous faces – including one bona fide Hollywood legend.

“I remember as a kid seeing Clint Eastwood walking along Greyfriars Gardens and saying hello,” he said.

‘There’s a real feeling of excitement in the town’

However, for Callum McLeod, The Open is a fantastic event that makes him proud to live in St Andrews.

The community council member loves the atmosphere of Open week and is looking forward to the next few days.

“It doesn’t please everyone but I think it’s great,” he said.

“It’s a reminder that this little town on the edge of Scotland has a global role to play in one of the most popular sports.

“We’re proud that a huge number of visitors come to see the golf and bring their families.

“Everybody likes to see famous faces and there’s a real feeling of excitement in the town.”

Callum, a former teacher, recognises there are some inconveniences such as queues of traffic.

But he reckons its worth it for the huge economic benefit the event brings.

“Locals know all the back roads and the short cuts so it’s not that bad,” he said.

And he added: “For those who are staying here, the atmosphere is great in the evening and our town just comes alive.

“We’ve had some great experiences – I saw Sean Connery walking along the street once and I took my sons to see Tiger Woods when he was just becoming known.”

‘I find it a bit overwhelming’

For Flora Selwyn, it’s all a bit too much.

She finds the crowds of people, lack of space to walk and traffic jams unpleasant and says many locals leave town when The Open is on.

“For golfers, of course, it’s wonderful,” she said.

“But for non-golfers like myself, I find it a bit overwhelming.

“I feel sorry for most of us residents.”

Flora, a retired teacher, was a student in St Andrews in the 1950s and returned to the town in 1990.

She now edits the community magazine St Andrews In Focus.

And she said a lot of people feel the same way as she does.

“Many of them are leaving to have a holiday while the golf is on,” she said.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m sorry for the people who have to come into the town for work.

“They get stuck in huge traffic tailbacks and it’s very difficult.

“And parking is horrendous, which does nothing to help.”

‘Thank goodness it isn’t on for any longer’

Jane Ann Liston says it’s great fun to swan about town spotting famous faces when The Open is on – but only if you’ve nowhere else to go.

If you have business elsewhere, then it can be “very irritating”.

The Fife councillor has lived in St Andrews for many years and travels everywhere by bike, something she says is difficult due to restrictions during the tournament.

“Provided you don’t have to leave St Andrews, it’s fun,” she said.

“We quite often see famous film stars and it’s a great atmosphere.

“But for travelling into St Andrews for work or appointments it’s very difficult.”

Jane Ann is annoyed that a cycle path she uses regularly beside the Old Course Hotel is closed during the event.

“The alternative route for cyclists is along the A91, which is the second busiest road in Fife,” she said.

“What measures are being taken to make sure cyclists aren’t mown down by a car?”

She added: “It would be great if everyone in St Andrews was able to take a holiday when it’s on but that’s not possible.

“Thanks goodness it isn’t on for any longer.

“I think Tiger Woods once said he’d like The Open to be in St Andrews every year.

“I don’t think many locals would agree with him.”