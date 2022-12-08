Liam Fox: Dundee United can reap rewards of Dylan Levitt’s ‘brilliant experience’ at World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Fox: Dundee United can reap rewards of Dylan Levitt’s ‘brilliant experience’ at World Cup

By Neil Robertson
December 8 2022, 10.27pm Updated: December 9 2022, 1.25pm
Levitt returns from World Cup. Image: Shutterstock
Levitt returns from World Cup. Image: Shutterstock

Liam Fox hopes Dundee United will reap the rewards of Dylan Levitt’s World Cup adventure.

The 22-year-old has been warmly welcomed back to Tannadice after being part of the Wales squad in Qatar.

The former Manchester United midfielder admitted before flying out that he was realising a childhood dream by going to the World Cup.

And even though Levitt was an unused sub in Wales’ three games, Fox is certain the player – and United – will benefit from his immersion in football’s showpiece tournament.

The Tannadice head coach said: “Dylan is back in the building and I have just caught up with him.

Liam Fox celebrates Dundee United's first win of the season. Image: SNS
United head coach Fox. Image: SNS

“Every young kid growing up wants to be involved in a World Cup and he was no different.

“He has had a brilliant experience and we are now hoping for him to continue the form that he had before the break.

“That experience at the World Cup will be great for him.

“He has been exposed to some top-level things.

“Obviously we are disappointed that he never got on the pitch but what he will take from the whole experience will be massive for him moving forward in his career.

“Hopefully we will also get the benefit from that in the second half of the season.”

United were all set to be put through their paces at on Saturday at Tannadice by Championship table-toppers Ayr United.

Chance to impress

Unfortunately, the Honest Men’s squad has been decimated by a sickness bug, leading them to call off their trip.

Logan Chalmers, who is on loan with the Honest Men from United, was set to feature against his parent club.

Chalmers in action for Ayr. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group

Fox is disappointed he will no longer have to chance to directly assess how the young star is doing with Ayr.

Fox said: “Ayr are doing well just now and had another great result (last) Saturday.

“As far as I am concerned, Logan was free to play.

“It would have been a wee opportunity for him to come back and show where he is at.

“Like all our loan players, we keep an eye on them and monitor them all the time.

“He has been doing well so it would have been a good chance to see him on Saturday first hand.”

United’s friendly with Swansea last weekend marked Charlie Mulgrew’s return to action for the first time since September against Rangers at Ibrox.

Mulgrew returned to action against Swansea. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

The 36-year-old had been out with a troublesome thigh injury but Fox revealed the former Scotland defender came through his 45-minute cameo against the Swans without any adverse effects.

Fox said: “Charlie didn’t have any reaction at all.

“I think he would have been pleased to get through it.

“When you have a recurrence of an injury like he had, you are always a bit wary for the first couple of days back training.

“But he has been training well which is positive for us.”

