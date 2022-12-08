Liam Fox: Dundee United can reap rewards of Dylan Levitt’s ‘brilliant experience’ at World Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox hopes Dundee United will reap the rewards of Dylan Levitt’s World Cup adventure.

The 22-year-old has been warmly welcomed back to Tannadice after being part of the Wales squad in Qatar.

The former Manchester United midfielder admitted before flying out that he was realising a childhood dream by going to the World Cup.

And even though Levitt was an unused sub in Wales’ three games, Fox is certain the player – and United – will benefit from his immersion in football’s showpiece tournament.

The Tannadice head coach said: “Dylan is back in the building and I have just caught up with him.

“Every young kid growing up wants to be involved in a World Cup and he was no different.

“He has had a brilliant experience and we are now hoping for him to continue the form that he had before the break.

“That experience at the World Cup will be great for him.

“He has been exposed to some top-level things.

“Obviously we are disappointed that he never got on the pitch but what he will take from the whole experience will be massive for him moving forward in his career.

“Hopefully we will also get the benefit from that in the second half of the season.”

United were all set to be put through their paces at on Saturday at Tannadice by Championship table-toppers Ayr United.

Chance to impress

Unfortunately, the Honest Men’s squad has been decimated by a sickness bug, leading them to call off their trip.

Logan Chalmers, who is on loan with the Honest Men from United, was set to feature against his parent club.

Fox is disappointed he will no longer have to chance to directly assess how the young star is doing with Ayr.

Fox said: “Ayr are doing well just now and had another great result (last) Saturday.

“As far as I am concerned, Logan was free to play.

“It would have been a wee opportunity for him to come back and show where he is at.

“Like all our loan players, we keep an eye on them and monitor them all the time.

“He has been doing well so it would have been a good chance to see him on Saturday first hand.”

United’s friendly with Swansea last weekend marked Charlie Mulgrew’s return to action for the first time since September against Rangers at Ibrox.

The 36-year-old had been out with a troublesome thigh injury but Fox revealed the former Scotland defender came through his 45-minute cameo against the Swans without any adverse effects.

Fox said: “Charlie didn’t have any reaction at all.

“I think he would have been pleased to get through it.

“When you have a recurrence of an injury like he had, you are always a bit wary for the first couple of days back training.

“But he has been training well which is positive for us.”