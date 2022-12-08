Gary Bowyer demands more from Dundee despite SIXTH win in a row as Falkirk boss John McGlynn fumes at penalty award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer isn’t satisfied with just six wins on the bounce – he wants more.

The Dark Blues notched another victory as they secured passage into the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals with a 3-0 win at Falkirk.

A quickfire start had the in-form Championship side 2-0 up after just 14 minutes with Zak Rudden striking twice.

They had to wait for a third goal, however, with young midfielder Fin Robertson curling in a fine goal with 13 minutes to go.

With that they secured Dundee’s first-ever competitive victory at the Falkirk Stadium.

“We made a wonderful start again and should have had another couple before half-time,” Bowyer said.

“At half-time, we spoke about not giving Falkirk a sniff because they have players that can hurt you.

“I was disappointed with how we went about it at the start of the second half.

“But we got better later on and scored a wonderful third goal.

“I’m really pleased overall because it’s another clean sheet.

“We want more.

“I said in the dressing-room about standards and we won’t rest, we’ll keep pushing them.

“We demand better.

“Because we want more control in the second half than we had.”

Fin Robertson

Exemplifying that desire for improvement is 20-year-old Fin Robertson after he scored his second goal in three matches.

This time curling in from 25 yards to add to his first-ever senior goal against Airdrieonians last month.

Bowyer added: “That’s what he’s got in the final third. Fin still has areas of his game he needs to improve upon from a pressing point of view and he is aware of that.

“But it was a wonderful finish, it really was.

“He’s an example of what we are saying, we keep pushing.

“We won’t settle for the standards they might think are acceptable, it’s about what we are pushing for and they have to come with us.”

Rudden knock

Late on Rudden limped off after being bundled over in the middle of the park but Bowyer confirmed the knock is unlikely to see the striker added to a lengthy absentee list.

Shaun Byrne, Ben Williamson and Jordan McGhee were all missing from Saturday’s win at Inverness.

Asked about Rudden, Bowyer said: “As soon as he got a knock we took him off. We had people on the bench in need of minutes but it was just precautionary.”

‘Referee has been conned’

Meanwhile, Falkirk boss John McGlynn was furious about the award of the penalty for the opening goal.

Referee Calum Scott pointed to the spot after Paul McMullan was bundled over in the area.

The former Hearts boss said: “It’s never a penalty. Their player has played for it, he’s been very smart. He went across our player and went down.

“The referee has been conned.”