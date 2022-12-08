Gary Bowyer demands more from Dundee despite SIXTH win in a row as Falkirk boss John McGlynn fumes at penalty award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Gary Bowyer demands more from Dundee despite SIXTH win in a row as Falkirk boss John McGlynn fumes at penalty award

By George Cran
December 8 2022, 10.40pm
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer isn’t satisfied with just six wins on the bounce – he wants more.

The Dark Blues notched another victory as they secured passage into the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals with a 3-0 win at Falkirk.

A quickfire start had the in-form Championship side 2-0 up after just 14 minutes with Zak Rudden striking twice.

They had to wait for a third goal, however, with young midfielder Fin Robertson curling in a fine goal with 13 minutes to go.

With that they secured Dundee’s first-ever competitive victory at the Falkirk Stadium.

“We made a wonderful start again and should have had another couple before half-time,” Bowyer said.

Dundee celebrate Zak Rudden’s second goal. Image: SNS.

“At half-time, we spoke about not giving Falkirk a sniff because they have players that can hurt you.

“I was disappointed with how we went about it at the start of the second half.

“But we got better later on and scored a wonderful third goal.

“I’m really pleased overall because it’s another clean sheet.

“We want more.

“I said in the dressing-room about standards and we won’t rest, we’ll keep pushing them.

“We demand better.

“Because we want more control in the second half than we had.”

Fin Robertson

Exemplifying that desire for improvement is 20-year-old Fin Robertson after he scored his second goal in three matches.

This time curling in from 25 yards to add to his first-ever senior goal against Airdrieonians last month.

Bowyer added: “That’s what he’s got in the final third. Fin still has areas of his game he needs to improve upon from a pressing point of view and he is aware of that.

“But it was a wonderful finish, it really was.

“He’s an example of what we are saying, we keep pushing.

“We won’t settle for the standards they might think are acceptable, it’s about what we are pushing for and they have to come with us.”

Rudden knock

Late on Rudden limped off after being bundled over in the middle of the park but Bowyer confirmed the knock is unlikely to see the striker added to a lengthy absentee list.

Shaun Byrne, Ben Williamson and Jordan McGhee were all missing from Saturday’s win at Inverness.

Asked about Rudden, Bowyer said: “As soon as he got a knock we took him off. We had people on the bench in need of minutes but it was just precautionary.”

‘Referee has been conned’

Falkirk manager John McGlynn.

Meanwhile, Falkirk boss John McGlynn was furious about the award of the penalty for the opening goal.

Referee Calum Scott pointed to the spot after Paul McMullan was bundled over in the area.

The former Hearts boss said: “It’s never a penalty. Their player has played for it, he’s been very smart. He went across our player and went down.

“The referee has been conned.”

Tags

