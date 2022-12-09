The Smoked Thistle: Fife catering firm could be forced to shut over van repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

The Smoked Thistle: Fife catering firm could be forced to shut over van repairs

By Laura Devlin
December 9 2022, 5.45am
The Smoked Thistle owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
The Smoked Thistle owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The owners of a Fife mobile catering firm say it may be forced to shut if they are unable to get their van fixed.

Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne – who run The Smoked Thistle – are trying to find a replacement part for the rear differential of their 2005 Iveco Daily, after it broke last month.

They say that due to the model of the van, the component – which transmits engine power to the wheels – is no longer available to buy.

They have found a company in Glasgow that can recondition the existing part, but have been unable to find a garage willing to get it removed to allow that work to take place.

Rob cooking in the food truck. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Rob said: “It may be possible to get the part reconditioned but finding a garage that has the capacity to store the truck [and remove the part] is difficult.

“The truck will have to be left on a ramp for three or four days and people are short-staffed so many are reluctant to do it.

“It’s caused a lot of headaches and heartbreak. We’ve missed two of our busiest events this year, including the Perth Bonfire Night, which was one of the largest ever.”

Future events in jeopardy

The Smoked Thistle caters at events across Scotland, selling smoked meats and burgers.

But with the truck out of action until the repair is carried out, the firm faces losing out on future business.

Rob said: “We are doing a cookout-style operation currently and it’s working OK but it has its limits.

Rob and Blair fear for the future.

“The big events next year are booking now and we can’t commit to them if the truck is not fixed.

“Come January, if we don’t have a solution for that, we could be closing the doors.

“We spent over £10,000 on a refurbishment of the truck just before this happened, with a new design and internal work. It seems to be one thing after another.

‘We’ve had a tough couple of years’

“We’ve had a couple of tough years with shortages of staff and the rise in fuel and food costs pushing everything up.

“We’ve worked really hard to build a reputation with quality, locally-sourced products. It would be a real shame to walk away from a business we love.”

Anyone who can help is being encouraged to get in touch.

