The Smoked Thistle: Fife catering firm could be forced to shut over van repairs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owners of a Fife mobile catering firm say it may be forced to shut if they are unable to get their van fixed.

Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne – who run The Smoked Thistle – are trying to find a replacement part for the rear differential of their 2005 Iveco Daily, after it broke last month.

They say that due to the model of the van, the component – which transmits engine power to the wheels – is no longer available to buy.

They have found a company in Glasgow that can recondition the existing part, but have been unable to find a garage willing to get it removed to allow that work to take place.

Rob said: “It may be possible to get the part reconditioned but finding a garage that has the capacity to store the truck [and remove the part] is difficult.

“The truck will have to be left on a ramp for three or four days and people are short-staffed so many are reluctant to do it.

“It’s caused a lot of headaches and heartbreak. We’ve missed two of our busiest events this year, including the Perth Bonfire Night, which was one of the largest ever.”

Future events in jeopardy

The Smoked Thistle caters at events across Scotland, selling smoked meats and burgers.

But with the truck out of action until the repair is carried out, the firm faces losing out on future business.

Rob said: “We are doing a cookout-style operation currently and it’s working OK but it has its limits.

“The big events next year are booking now and we can’t commit to them if the truck is not fixed.

“Come January, if we don’t have a solution for that, we could be closing the doors.

“We spent over £10,000 on a refurbishment of the truck just before this happened, with a new design and internal work. It seems to be one thing after another.

‘We’ve had a tough couple of years’

“We’ve had a couple of tough years with shortages of staff and the rise in fuel and food costs pushing everything up.

“We’ve worked really hard to build a reputation with quality, locally-sourced products. It would be a real shame to walk away from a business we love.”

Anyone who can help is being encouraged to get in touch.