Late goals, manager misery and Big Bird – the story of Dundee’s winless Falkirk Stadium history ahead of Challenge Cup tie

By George Cran
December 7 2022, 7.30am Updated: December 8 2022, 10.07am
Dundee goalkeeper Kyle Letheren rages with Rory Loy of Falkirk in 2014. Image: SNS.
Dundee goalkeeper Kyle Letheren rages with Rory Loy of Falkirk in 2014. Image: SNS.

Dundee banished one historic hoodoo at the weekend by earning a first ever league victory at Inverness.

Paul McMullan’s single strike, a memorable finish into the top corner, upset the record books to keep their winning run going.

That stands at five in all competitions.

If they make it six then they will make history once more on Thursday.

That’s because in its 18-year life, Dundee have never won a competitive fixture at the Falkirk Stadium.

Dundee and Falkirk battle for the ball in 2011. Image: SNS.

They were the guests for the grand opening in 2004, winning 2-1, but when it really mattered results have not gone to plan.

It has been the venue of a final defeat for one Dark Blues boss, a pretty miserable ground for another but often the scene of some dramatic late goals.

Not to mention some questionable fancy dress in the away end (see video below).

Four wins for Falkirk have come in that time, three draws have been the best Dundee have managed.

So what has gone wrong away to the Bairns in recent years?

Falkirk 2-0 Dundee – January 25, 2014

A bad-tempered afternoon ended in a damaging defeat for Dundee – and manager John Brown.

John Brown watches on as Dundee manager at Falkirk. Image: SNS.

It would prove to be his second last game in charge, with a draw in the next game against Alloa not enough to save him from the chop.

Conor McGrandles opened the scoring on 16 minutes before Dee goalie Kyle Letheren was adjudged to have brought down Rory Loy and was shown a red card by referee Bobby Madden.

The resulting penalty was saved by sub Dan Twardzik but future Dee Loy would eventually seal the points late on to condemn the Dark Blues to a second-straight defeat.

With that the Bairns took Dundee’s top spot.

The loss didn’t prove fatal for the team, however, as Paul Hartley came in and led them to the Championship title in May.

Falkirk 3-1 Dundee – September 21, 2013

Bomber Brown’s previous crack at Falkirk ended in defeat as well with Loy on target.

That time he struck twice, the third putting the Bairns 3-0 up before Ryan Conroy grabbed a late consolation.

Falkirk 1-1 Dundee – April 7, 2012

Carl Finnegan earns Dundee a point on his debut with an 87th-minute leveller.

Dundee’s last positive result at the Falkirk Stadium came thanks to a debut Carl Finnigan goal against his former side with just three minutes left to play.

Farid El Allagui had opened the scoring with his fourth goal against Dundee that season.

The Dark Blues would eventually finish one place ahead of the Bairns in second spot before being parachuted into the top flight at the last minute as Club 12 for the following campaign.

Falkirk 2-2 Dundee – March 19, 2011

Craig Forsyth celebrates his equaliser at Falkirk.

Every point was priceless at this stage of the 2010/11 season as the Deefiant team worked their way to survival.

Craig Forsyth popped up with a late leveller to grab a point after Falkirk led 2-0 with 26 minutes to go.

It would be another month before the Dark Blues completed their remarkable comeback from a 25-point penalty.

Falkirk, though, was another big step towards safety.

Falkirk 3-3 Dundee – October 30, 2010

A hoarding collapses as Dundee fans in fancy dress celebrate David Witteveen’s goal late on at Falkirk. Image: David Young.

Dundee’s final match before being hit with a 25-point penalty by the SPFL for going into administration ended in dramatic fashion.

Club legend Barry Smith had been in charge for two games and the Dark Blues got off to a lightning-fast start with Leigh Griffiths curling in and then setting up Sean Higgins inside seven minutes.

David Witteveen pokes home against Falkirk. Image: David Young.

Then came a fight-back from the hosts, Mark Stewart scoring twice in three second-half minutes.

Up popped sub David Witteveen at the other end though to send the travelling Dundee fans, some of whom were in fancy dress, wild.

Celebrations saw supporters stumble onto the pitch, leaving the unique sight of Big Bird and a man dressed as a giant hot dog jumping around the jubilant Dundee players.

The drama wasn’t finished, however, as a late penalty saw Falkirk grab a point to deny the under-fire Dark Blues.

And began the run of painful results on the road at Falkirk – will it end this week?

