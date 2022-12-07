Sudden death of man in Burntisland treated as unexplained

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The sudden death of a man in Burntisland is being treated as unexplained.

Officers were called to Ferguson Place in the Fife town on Tuesday afternoon.

A 67-year-old man was found in a property on the street.

Police say the death is not suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware of the sudden death of a 67-year-old man within a property on Ferguson Place in Burntisland around 2.40pm on Tuesday.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”