Two vehicle crash at Myrekirk, Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two vehicles were involved in a crash near the A90 in Dundee causing delays during the morning rush hour.

Police were called to Myrekirk Road, near Myrekirk Roundabout, at 7.30am on Wednesday.

The crash was not on the Kingsway but there were delays in the area as traffic built on the approach to the roundabout, south of the A90.

The road remained open but drivers were warned to expect delays.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30am on Wednesday officers were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on Myrekirk Roundabout, Myrekirk Road, Dundee.

“There were no reports of injuries.

“The vehicles were cleared from the roadway around 8.20am.”