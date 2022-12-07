Two vehicle crash at Myrekirk, Dundee By Emma Duncan December 7 2022, 8.44am Updated: December 7 2022, 11.22am 0 The crash happened on Myrekirk Road. Image: Google Street Viiew. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two vehicles were involved in a crash near the A90 in Dundee causing delays during the morning rush hour. Police were called to Myrekirk Road, near Myrekirk Roundabout, at 7.30am on Wednesday. The crash was not on the Kingsway but there were delays in the area as traffic built on the approach to the roundabout, south of the A90. The road remained open but drivers were warned to expect delays. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30am on Wednesday officers were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on Myrekirk Roundabout, Myrekirk Road, Dundee. “There were no reports of injuries. “The vehicles were cleared from the roadway around 8.20am.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of… Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife… This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items? Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium Dundee council evictions fall despite rise in unpaid rent Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 3 Most Read 1 New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze 2 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire 3 Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 4 Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… 5 Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you 6 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 2 7 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 8 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 9 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 3 10 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 More from The Courier St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he… Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at… 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Editor's Picks ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44 YEARS to bolster survival hopes KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed dead TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please ‘Desperately tragic’: Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 3 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 4 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 5 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing 6 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 7 Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole 8 'Death of the town': St Andrews residents outraged at council's latest South Street vision 9 Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023 10 ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to live