Woman taken to hospital following crash in Glenrothes

A woman has been taken to hospital following a car crash in Glenrothes.

The crash took place on the B921 near Stenton Roundabout at about 2.30pm on Christmas Eve.

Only one vehicle was involved in the collision.

Glenrothes road closed following crash

The road was closed due to the incident, however it has now been reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Saturday, officers were called to a report of a one vehicle crash on the B921 near the Stenton Roundabout.

“A woman has been taken to hospital.”