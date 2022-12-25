Liam Fox: Fight shown against Hearts will keep Dundee United safe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox: Fight shown against Hearts will keep Dundee United safe

By Neil Robertson
December 25 2022, 11.35am Updated: December 26 2022, 2.38pm
Dundee United boss Liam Fox saw big positives in his side's performance against Hearts. Image: SNS
Dundee United boss Liam Fox saw big positives in his side's performance against Hearts. Image: SNS

Liam Fox is certain if Dundee United continue to play like they did against Hearts, they will secure safety this season.

The Tangerines suffered late heartbreak at Tannadice when former United favourite Lawrence Shankland scored an equaliser for the capital club deep in stoppage time.

The home side had taken the lead through Steven Fletcher with Hearts equalising thanks to Michael Smith before Dylan Levitt scored what looked to be the winner for the home side.

Shankland snatched a point with his controversial late penalty, but Fox took plenty of positives from the performance with the crunch clash with Ross County looming large on Wednesday night.

The United boss said: “Yes it is hard to take.

“I am really pleased with a lot of aspects of my team’s performance.

“We are obviously disappointed with the way it finished being in the position of having the three points but this is football and this is what happens.

“That is the level I need every single day from now until the end of the season from every player and if I get that we will be fine.”

Before the late penalty there had been two earlier awards – one for Hearts for an Arnaud Djoum handball and then another for United when Fletcher and Craig Gordon collided.

However, both decisions by referee Colin Steven were overturned.

Fox added: “I thought their final one was a bit soft, to be honest. I am surprised they didn’t have another look at it.

“But that is just the way it is at the moment.

‘Whirlwind day’

“I haven’t seen the other two back so I would have to go purely off memory.
“I thought the first one with Arnaud wasn’t a penalty.

“The one with Craig Gordon, I was too far away to get a proper view of it so I would have to go back and have another look at it.

“It has been a whirlwind day and there has been loads of excitement.

“I just want to reiterate how proud I am of my team today. I saw a lot of good things.

“We are obviously disappointed we didn’t come away with three points.

“We now have a huge game to look forward to on Wednesday and if I get the same for the rest of the season then I am confident we will get out of the situation we are in.”

Fletcher had to come off after his collision with Gordon but Fox hopes he will be fit to face Ross County.

Fox said: “Fletcher took a whack on his thigh and we will see how he is over the next couple of days.

“I thought he was outstanding leading the line. Hopefully he will be back for Wednesday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Craig Sibbald pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews training ground.
Craig Sibbald: First Dundee United goal will NOT be my last
Dundee United's Aziz Behich is reportedly attracting interest from Turkey. Image: SNS
Galatasaray linked with swoop for Dundee United star Aziz Behich
Dundee United kid Rory MacLeod is the latest Tannadice youngster to be watched by top English clubs. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle United and Southampton tracking Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod
Liam Fox chats to the media ahead of Dundee United's New Year clash with St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Liam Fox reveals chances of Aziz Behich return ahead of Dundee United's trip to…
Dundee United came out on top in their midweek Premiership basement battle with Ross County. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Are good players at Dundee United finally on way to becoming a…
Charlie Mulgrew now combines playing with coaching at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew says Dundee United must keep grafting to climb Premiership as Tangerines star…
Dundee United manager Liam Fox
Liam Fox demands more ruthlessness from Dundee United stars after Ross County triumph
Jubilant Dundee United stars celebrate against Ross County.
Dundee United verdict as Tangerines claim emphatic basement battle win over Ross County
Dundee United boss Liam Fox.
Liam Fox backs Craig Gordon to return from leg break as Dundee United boss…
Glenn Middleton: Determined to do his bit for Dundee United. Image; SNS
Glenn Middleton reveals 'massive respect' for Malky Mackay - but Dundee United star focused…

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented