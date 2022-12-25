Liam Fox: Fight shown against Hearts will keep Dundee United safe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox is certain if Dundee United continue to play like they did against Hearts, they will secure safety this season.

The Tangerines suffered late heartbreak at Tannadice when former United favourite Lawrence Shankland scored an equaliser for the capital club deep in stoppage time.

The home side had taken the lead through Steven Fletcher with Hearts equalising thanks to Michael Smith before Dylan Levitt scored what looked to be the winner for the home side.

Shankland snatched a point with his controversial late penalty, but Fox took plenty of positives from the performance with the crunch clash with Ross County looming large on Wednesday night.

The United boss said: “Yes it is hard to take.

🗣 Glenn Middleton gives his reaction to this afternoon's 2-2 draw against Hearts 📺 | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/aaEeH4eytB — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) December 24, 2022

“I am really pleased with a lot of aspects of my team’s performance.

“We are obviously disappointed with the way it finished being in the position of having the three points but this is football and this is what happens.

“That is the level I need every single day from now until the end of the season from every player and if I get that we will be fine.”

Before the late penalty there had been two earlier awards – one for Hearts for an Arnaud Djoum handball and then another for United when Fletcher and Craig Gordon collided.

However, both decisions by referee Colin Steven were overturned.

Fox added: “I thought their final one was a bit soft, to be honest. I am surprised they didn’t have another look at it.

“But that is just the way it is at the moment.

‘Whirlwind day’

“I haven’t seen the other two back so I would have to go purely off memory.

“I thought the first one with Arnaud wasn’t a penalty.

“The one with Craig Gordon, I was too far away to get a proper view of it so I would have to go back and have another look at it.

“It has been a whirlwind day and there has been loads of excitement.

“I just want to reiterate how proud I am of my team today. I saw a lot of good things.

“We are obviously disappointed we didn’t come away with three points.

“We now have a huge game to look forward to on Wednesday and if I get the same for the rest of the season then I am confident we will get out of the situation we are in.”

Fletcher had to come off after his collision with Gordon but Fox hopes he will be fit to face Ross County.

Fox said: “Fletcher took a whack on his thigh and we will see how he is over the next couple of days.

“I thought he was outstanding leading the line. Hopefully he will be back for Wednesday.”