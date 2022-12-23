Stevie Crawford reveals the ONLY short-term goal Dundee United can afford ahead of Hearts clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevie Crawford says consistency will be key for Dundee United as they try to pull away from the Premiership drop zone.

The Tangerines will finally return to competitive action following the World Cup break tomorrow at Tannadice against Hearts.

United were due to play Livingston last week but that game fell victim to the weather with Liam Fox’s side still sitting bottom of the table, three points behind Kilmarnock and Ross County.

Now, Crawford is determined United will finally start to move away from their perilous position after using the time during the break to work players hard on the training pitch.

However, the 48-year-old admitted it hadn’t been as simple as just hitting the “reset button”.

Short-term objective

The former Scotland striker said: “I don’t know if it is a case of drawing a line and starting again.

“There have been good performances and results since I have come to the club.

“Equally, there have been frustrating performances with the points we have dropped.

“Where we are talking about drawing the line is we just have to get a consistency to winning more games and picking up points.

“Collectively, we are just trying to achieve getting into that 11th place at the moment.

“That’s the short-term thinking but you need something to build on.

“It is important we don’t find ourselves getting detached and it becomes a difficult one to get out of.”

While United missed out last week because of the Livi postponement, Hearts beat Kilmarnock 3-1 at Tynecastle.

However, Crawford is confident the Tangerines will be ready to face the challenges posed by the Jam Tarts.

Crawford said: “Foxy arranged a bounce game on Tuesday and we managed to get minutes into the boys’ legs.

“We just have to focus on ourselves and be respectful at what we are going to face against Hearts.

“They got a decent result last weekend but we just need to take each game as it comes at the moment.

“The league doesn’t lie and it will be hurting the Dundee United supporters.

“The boys had a week or so off and then they worked extremely hard for three weeks for the Livingston game.

“But it is what it is, we are three points off Kilmarnock and Ross County.

“That’s our main focus, to catch one of them, get above them and then see where it takes us.”

Stevie Crawford at Hearts

Crawford, like United boss Fox, previously worked at Hearts, in his own case as assistant to present boss Robbie Neilson.

He admits he learned a lot at the club but is determined United will be the ones reaping the rewards of the knowledge gained.

Crawford said: “Personally it is always about learning every day.

“The way that I worked at Hearts is different from how I work here.

“Every group has different strengths and weaknesses.

“I managed to grow on and off the pitch during my period at Hearts.

“I am thankful to them for adding something to my armoury.

“But hopefully Dundee United will be the ones who benefit from that in the near future.”

Crawford also has vast experience from his time as a player with a whole host of clubs.

He knows exactly how the United squad are feeling just now but he insists it is important they do not hide from the challenges they are facing.

Crawford added: “It is not about me and my career but I experienced promotions and relegations.

“So I understand what players are going through.

“It is about trying to keep them in a good place mentally as much as physically, making sure we are not shirking challenges that are put upon us.

“I think the group is ready for that.”

Peter Pawlett will miss the game with a calf injury.