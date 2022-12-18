Liam Fox: Postponed Livi clash led to Hearts spying mission for Dundee United boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Fox: Postponed Livi clash led to Hearts spying mission for Dundee United boss

By Fraser Mackie
December 18 2022, 10.00am Updated: December 19 2022, 7.06am
Dundee United boss Liam Fox
Dundee United boss Liam Fox hit the road to watch next weekend's opponents Hearts after Livingston postponement. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Liam Fox rerouted to Tynecastle for a spying mission in the wake of Dundee United’s game against Livingston falling victim to the weather.

Fox wasted no time in taking advantage of the opportunity to make an in-person check on Hearts, who are the visitors to Tannadice on Christmas Eve.

Robbie Neilson’s side returned to cinch Premiership action with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock that closed them to within a point of third-placed Aberdeen.

Lawrence Shankland scored twice, once from the penalty spot, after a Josh Ginnelly opener.

The former United striker is co-leader, along with Antonio Colak and Bojan Miovski, in the top flight scoring charts on 11 goals.

Shankland returns to Tannadice in fine form and Hearts will doubtless be a major player for third spot again now their European distractions are over.

Ex-Tangerine marksman Shankland celebrates scoring for Hearts earlier in the season.
Ex-Tangerine marksman Shankland celebrates scoring for Hearts earlier in the season. Image: SNS

That will make for a tough first competitive game in five-and-a-half-weeks for United next Saturday afternoon.

Fox explained that full focus was moved to the challenge provided by Hearts as soon as the frozen Tony Macaroni Arena surface was ruled unplayable at 10.30am on Saturday.

Fox explained: “The lads were actually on their way to pre-match when the call came, so there’s a bit of disruption there.

“But we gave them the day off then readjusted the rest of the week, working towards Hearts next weekend.

“It’s a bit of jiggery pokery but we’re used to that in football at this time of year.

“We will still get the right preparation in before another big game. It’s a game we’ve got to look forward to now.

“We’re frustrated and disappointed with the game going off, but there’s also a realisation that the weather has been bad this week.

Dundee United's clash with Livingston was called off over a frozen pitch in West Lothian.
Dundee United’s clash with Livingston was called off over a frozen pitch in West Lothian. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“It’s one of those things. We can’t control the weather. What I will say is I know Livingston did everything they possibly could to get the game on.

“But the matter of player safety and welfare has to come first and foremost.

“Saturday is done and gone, it will be rescheduled later on in the season and we’ll deal with it when it comes.

“For now, it’s all about Hearts. The game going off actually gave me a chance to watch Hearts first-hand against Kilmarnock, so that’s the positive that came out of it.”

It’s back-to-back Christmas home games for United, who are three points adrift of Kilmarnock and Ross County at the foot of the division.

After Hearts, it’s Malky Mackay’s Staggies who visit Tannadice in midweek before Fox’s side tackle the short trip to face on-form St Johnstone to kick off a New Year on January 2.

‘Exciting’ home games the focus

Fox said: “Every fixture is big in this league – none are bigger than any other.

“But we now have two games at home, two games we’re looking forward to.

“We have been out of action for a period of time now. We were looking forward to getting back in action against Livingston and seeing the fruits of the last three weeks’ work on the training pitch.

“But it is what it is. We’ve got these really exciting home games coming up now and that has got to be the focus.”

