Liam Fox: Postponed Livi clash led to Hearts spying mission for Dundee United boss

Liam Fox rerouted to Tynecastle for a spying mission in the wake of Dundee United’s game against Livingston falling victim to the weather.

Fox wasted no time in taking advantage of the opportunity to make an in-person check on Hearts, who are the visitors to Tannadice on Christmas Eve.

Robbie Neilson’s side returned to cinch Premiership action with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock that closed them to within a point of third-placed Aberdeen.

Lawrence Shankland scored twice, once from the penalty spot, after a Josh Ginnelly opener.

The former United striker is co-leader, along with Antonio Colak and Bojan Miovski, in the top flight scoring charts on 11 goals.

Shankland returns to Tannadice in fine form and Hearts will doubtless be a major player for third spot again now their European distractions are over.

That will make for a tough first competitive game in five-and-a-half-weeks for United next Saturday afternoon.

Fox explained that full focus was moved to the challenge provided by Hearts as soon as the frozen Tony Macaroni Arena surface was ruled unplayable at 10.30am on Saturday.

Fox explained: “The lads were actually on their way to pre-match when the call came, so there’s a bit of disruption there.

“But we gave them the day off then readjusted the rest of the week, working towards Hearts next weekend.

“It’s a bit of jiggery pokery but we’re used to that in football at this time of year.

“We will still get the right preparation in before another big game. It’s a game we’ve got to look forward to now.

“We’re frustrated and disappointed with the game going off, but there’s also a realisation that the weather has been bad this week.

“It’s one of those things. We can’t control the weather. What I will say is I know Livingston did everything they possibly could to get the game on.

“But the matter of player safety and welfare has to come first and foremost.

“Saturday is done and gone, it will be rescheduled later on in the season and we’ll deal with it when it comes.

“For now, it’s all about Hearts. The game going off actually gave me a chance to watch Hearts first-hand against Kilmarnock, so that’s the positive that came out of it.”

It’s back-to-back Christmas home games for United, who are three points adrift of Kilmarnock and Ross County at the foot of the division.

After Hearts, it’s Malky Mackay’s Staggies who visit Tannadice in midweek before Fox’s side tackle the short trip to face on-form St Johnstone to kick off a New Year on January 2.

‘Exciting’ home games the focus

Fox said: “Every fixture is big in this league – none are bigger than any other.

“But we now have two games at home, two games we’re looking forward to.

“We have been out of action for a period of time now. We were looking forward to getting back in action against Livingston and seeing the fruits of the last three weeks’ work on the training pitch.

“But it is what it is. We’ve got these really exciting home games coming up now and that has got to be the focus.”