Cupar Explorers pair run Christmas fundraising stall for World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie was amongst the customers who bought last minute Christmas gifts from a fundraising stall run by two Cupar Explorer Scouts on Saturday.

Beth Harvie and Zoe Nimmo, who are both in fourth year at Bell Baxter High School, ran the stall at Cupar Farmers’ Market to help raise funds towards their trip to the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea in summer 2023.

The girls are amongst 3,240 Explorer Scouts selected from the UK to join 50,000 people taking part in the international event.

They were amongst 36 teenagers selected from 140 East of Scotland applicants after a selection camp near Forfar in December 2021.

Both have been using their initiative to fundraise at least £3,765 each through various activities.

This will help pay for kit, travel costs, insurance, food and also assist any less-fortunate international Scouts.

What do the girls get from Scouting?

Beth, who lives in Cupar and has been involved with Scouting since she was 10, explained previously how Scouting has enabled her to develop her independence and team working skills.

She also enjoys outdoor activities, meeting new people, trying new things, and making a worthwhile contribution to her local community.

Zoe, who lives in Freuchie, started Scouting when she was six.

The former Freuchie Primary School pupil, whose two older brothers were both in Scouting, is very much looking forward to the adventure.

However, she also has something of a family tradition to keep up.

One of her brothers went to the last Jamboree in America and she learned that her grandad went to the 9th World Scout Jamboree in 1957 when it was in Sutton Coldfield, England.

As well as mixing with 40,000 teenagers from around the world, the jamboree will include lots of different opportunities.

These will range from outdoor, conservation and environmental activities, learning about different faiths and cultures and making friends.