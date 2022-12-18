4 Raith Rovers v Arbroath talking points: Achilles heel, character, lack of goals and injury plagues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers and Arbroath’s Scottish Championship clash was one of the few fixtures to survive the weather at the weekend.

Ricky Little’s own goal looked to send the home side on their way before Colin Hamilton equalised shortly before half-time.

Both sides had opportunities in the second half, in a match with few clear-cut chances.

It was a better point for the visitors than it was for Ian Murray’s side, who have now gone four league matches without a win.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS | 📽️ @RaithTV captured the key moments from the cinch Championship match against Arbroath FC.https://t.co/TmsVA8d44l pic.twitter.com/nP8Ro4kIJg — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) December 18, 2022

Courier Sport looks at some of the talking points from the 1-1 draw at Stark’s Park.

Conceding from set-pieces

This is an area Rovers must brush up on if they are to be where they want to be this season.

Arbroath’s equaliser is yet another goal conceded from a set-play.

Hamilton’s goal:

Murray said it was a “soft” goal and free-kick to give away.

It is an issue that dogged them earlier in the season and has returned recently.

It follows Alex King’s direct free-kick for Morton the previous week.

Simon Murray’s equaliser for Queen’s Park in the 5-2 defeat came via similar means and Stephen Eze’s header decided the game in the previous meeting between the sides.

Eze’s header:

Dundee’s two goals at Dens came via a penalty and a corner.

Injuries

These are an inevitable part of football but Rovers and Arbroath have had more than their fair share this season.

Dick Campbell had Dale Hilson and Scott Stewart back and available but lost Michael McKenna on the morning of the game to illness.

Then, in the first half, Dylan Tait, who is just back from injury, potentially ended his season when he twisted his knee.

Keeghan Jacobs will be lucky to play again this season, according to the manager, while Scott Allan will miss six weeks with a broken rib.

Rovers lost Jamie MacDonald in the warm-up and Ethan Ross was taken off in the first half after an impact injury.

Liam Dick was missing with a hamstring issue.

Murray inherited long-term absentees and while three of those four are now back others keep picking up injuries.

Strikers

Both sides share something else: They could do with a regular goalscorer – whether that person is among their ranks or added next month.

Goals were coming from all over but have dried up a bit recently for Raith, who have scored just three goals in their last four.

Aidan Connolly has nine for the season and has been involved in many other goals, including Saturday’s. He can’t continue to carry that burden.

More is needed from the central strikers – and it isn’t a good sign that John Frederiksen wasn’t called upon as his side chased a goal.

Daniel Fosu was used as an auxiliary striker for Campbell’s side after Michael McKenna pulled out on the morning of the game.

Bobby Linn is their top scorer with five, next are McKenna and Hamilton on three.

Arbroath have struggled to replace the goals and influence of Livingston loanees Joel Nouble and Jack Hamilton from last season.

Arbroath’s character

After a heavy defeat the previous week in the SPFL Trust Trophy – which Campbell said he got wrong in terms of his team selection – it would have been easy for the heads to go down here after conceding an early own goal.

Raith looked comfortable up until just before half-time when Hamilton equalised.

Arbroath could have been ahead moments later when Marcel Oakley fired across goal.

Hamilton was then denied by an excellent save from Andy McNeil in the second half.

McNeil’s double-save:

It would have been easy for the heads to go down after the opener and it prompted Campbell to issue a warning not to write off his side.