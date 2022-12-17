Ian Murray says his Raith Rovers were ‘spooked’ by Arbroath’s equaliser in ‘frustrating’ afternoon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray was disappointed with his players after a 1-1 draw at home to Arbroath in the Scottish Championship.

The Raith Rovers manager said a draw was a fair outcome after both sides struggled to create much on a cold afternoon at Stark’s Park.

Murray’s side looked in control and took the lead early through a Ricky Little own goal, but their confidence was sapped by Colin Hamilton’s equaliser just before half-time.

“It was a really frustrating performance overall,” said Murray. “It wasn’t good at all.

“Which is surprising, it’s not like the players. Overall, I don’t think we deserved to win the game, that’s for sure.

“I thought a draw was probably the right result.”

Poor ball retention

Arbroath were on top early in the second half before Raith took control again but things constantly broke down for them in the final third.

Murray brought on Lewis Vaughan in the first half after an injury to Ethan Ross and later brought on Dylan Easton and Kyle Connell as they chased a goal.

The closest they came was from two headers via set-pieces towards the end.

“I’ve never seen a few of those players give the ball away so much,” added the Rovers boss.

“They were under a wee bit of pressure, they probably lost a little bit of confidence as the game went on, which is surprising and frustrating.

“But they gave everything, as they always do. But the quality wasn’t there today.

“It was just before half-time, it changes everything at half-time.

“It puts a negative energy into our half-time dressing room. There’s no doubt it did spook us, I think it was quite evident.

“Such a soft goal to concede as well. A soft free-kick to concede, and a few boys did go into their shell.”

Praise for young keeper

One player who deserved praise was goalkeeper Andy McNeil, who was thrown in just ahead of the game when Jamie MacDonald pulled out injured.

He made a fantastic double-stop just after the break.

“It was a fantastic save,” said Murray.

“He helped his defenders out there because it was another long free-kick into the box we didn’t deal with and he’s had to pop up.

“I’m delighted for Andy. He’s been beaten now by two set-plays in both the games and had some good saves in both games.

“It’s great experience for him, the way he handled the pressure of being thrown in.”