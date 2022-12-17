Dick Campbell fires ‘write Arbroath off at your peril’ warning and says his team were worth all three points

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell thought his Arbroath side deserved to win the game after drawing with Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park.

The home side took the lead early on when Ricky Little diverted Ross Millen’s cross into his own net.

Just before half-time the scores were level when Colin Hamilton scored with a header.

The defender had another chance just after the break, forcing a great save from young goalkeeper Andy McNeil.

Arbroath have struggled towards the bottom of the table this season after their heroics in the last campaign.

Campbell said it would be foolish to dismiss his side’s chances of climbing the table.

‘We should have won’

“Write an Arbroath team off at your peril,” he said. “Everyone seems to be having a pop.

“You would think it was important if you listened to them.

“But I don’t listen to them, I didn’t listen to them when we were going well.”

Rovers could have snatched it at the end with chances for Connor O’Riordan and Ryan Nolan, but Campbell said his side were worth all three points.

Rovers boss Ian Murray said his side were ‘spooked’ by Arbroath’s equaliser.

“I’ve no doubt in my mind we should have won the game,” said the Arbroath manager.

“We had three chances [to go ahead].

“The last kick of the ball Raith Rovers had a great effort, but their goalie has had two world-class saves off the line when it’s behind him.

“Nobody would have denied us the right to win the game, but we didn’t lose the game. That’s important.

“I’m happy with a point, I shouldn’t be, but I am. I’m happy we didn’t get beat.”

Injury woes

Campbell has not had his injury issues to seek and lost Michael McKenna on the morning of the game with a “bad throat”.

In the first half he lost former Rover Dylan Tait to a very bad injury and his manager fears his season could be over.

Keeghan Jacobs is another who may not feature again this season while Scott Allan will miss the next six weeks with a broken rib.

Campbell said he is looking to strengthen his squad in January and expressed frustration with the Bosman ruling which means he can’t sign anyone outside of the transfer windows.