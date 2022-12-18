New Dundee booklet ‘Dark Blue Review’ produced by fans aims to raise funds for Dens Park club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of diehard Dark Blues fans have teamed up to raise funds for youth development at Dens Park by producing a new booklet on all things Dundee.

The Dark Blue Review includes a whole range of perspectives on the Dee, from supporters looking on from abroad, more close to home and a couple of journalists too as well as input from manager Gary Bowyer.

But it isn’t available in any shops – details on how to get your hands on a copy will be revealed later in this article.

What is it?

The Dark Blue Review is the brainchild of Dundee fan Stewart Ramsay, who produced four handbooks during the pandemic.

Dens Park managing director John Nelms has given his support to the publication with all profits going to the Dundee Youth Academy and Dee Promotions.

It is 35 pages filled with a host of different articles on what it means to be a Dundee fan, from what it takes to watch the Dark Blues from as far away as Hong Kong, Thailand and Montana to favourite Dees that include Charlie Adam and Jim Duffy.

Who is in it?

Gary Bowyer’s short message kicks things off before an appreciation of Charlie Adam’s time at Dens Park from former journalist Jim Hendry, who also played a major role in producing the booklet.

There are articles from the Dundee Supporters Association, the Dundee FC Historical Trust and the South East Section.

Fans Gair Anderson and Nick Anderson give their insight as does the club’s match reporter James Christie and historian Kenny Ross.

Dundee fan Alan Pattullo, journalist at the Scotsman is also joined by the Courier and Evening Telegraph Dundee FC writer George Cran in looking at players who have graced the Dens Park turf.

How to get a copy

The Dark Blue Review isn’t available in shops and to get a copy you need to contact Stewart Ramsay directly.

That can be done through the Friends of Dundee Football Club facebook page or by emailing Stewart at stewartramsay4@btinternet.com

It costs £8 with all profits going to the club.