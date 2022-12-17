Dundee United clash with Livingston OFF as severe weather bites

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United’s clash with Livingston has been postponed.

The Tangerines were due to restart their Premiership campaign in West Lothian but a Saturday morning pitch inspection revealed the surface to be frozen.

As a result, the fixture will be now have to be rescheduled.

Recent sub-zero temperatures across Scotland were compounded by a huge dump of snow on Friday, leaving a number of fixtures in doubt.

United’s has now fallen victim to the conditions, leaving the Tangerines facing another wait to get their campaign up and running following the World Cup break.

They are next scheduled to be in action when they welcome Hearts to Tannadice on Christmas Eve.

Three days later, Ross County are their visitors as Tangerines fans look forward to a festive double header, with reduced ticket prices on offer for the Staggies’ visit.