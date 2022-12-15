PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee chase magnificent seven and United are back! By George Cran December 15 2022, 2.56pm 0 The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Technical issues, fines for a phone going off and writers appearing and disappearing – it’s all go on this week’s Twa Teams, One Street. And that’s before we even get started on the futba! Dundee are flying, they head into the weekend clash with Cove Rangers chasing a seventh-straight win. Dundee United‘s long wait to return, meanwhile, is almost over as Livingston comes into view. A win for either would be huge – who will get it? The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran. This week Tom Duthie is in control, throwing out questions to Dundee writer George Cran before he's subbed off for Ewan Smith while our very own Bear, Graeme Finnan, adds his words of wisdom. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Or, better yet, listen here: 