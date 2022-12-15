Scottish Rugby agrees 29 first full-time contracts with Scotland women’s squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Rugby agrees 29 first full-time contracts with Scotland women’s squad

By Steve Scott
December 15 2022, 2.56pm Updated: December 15 2022, 4.19pm
Scotland played in the Rugby World Cup for the first time in 12 years in September. Image: PA

Scottish Rugby have awarded full professional contracts to 28 members of the women’s international team, the first to be given to women by Murrayfield.

The initial contracts are for a year until November 2023. Three of the current women’s squad – Rhona Lloyd, Lisa Thomson and the Dundee-born full-back/wing Shona Campbell – have instead accepted deals with the GB Sevens squad playing in the HSBC World Sevens Series.

Discussions are ongoing as to their availability for this spring’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

However the move by Murrayfield is a highly significant one, and central to their Women and Girls strategy announced earlier this year.

New deals for World Cup players

The Scottish Women’s qualified for the Rugby World Cup for the first time in a decade this year. Members of the enlarged squad had their wages paid for by Murrayfield in the months before the tournament in New Zealand.

Previously the Scots international players had been awarded “support packages” by the governing body.

The first pro contracts will initially “focus on the skills and physical development of each individual player”. It’s understood the average value of the year-long contracts is around £25,000.

Players will remain with their existing clubs, but contracts will allow for greater opportunity for off-field performance activities such as analysis and recovery.

‘Incredibly exciting’

Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm, who is a PhD and a university lecturer in Nottingham, said it was “a historic and incredibly exciting day”.

“The opportunity to go professional is not one I thought I would have within my career,” she said. “As a playing group we are determined to use this opportunity to take Scotland Women to a new level.”

Scottish Rugby’s Director of High Performance, Jim Mallinder, said: “This is a landmark moment for the women’s performance programme. These contracts are a significant first step in a long-term journey towards professionalising the women’s game.

“Today’s announcement will provide a crucial boost ahead of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations championshi. With the launch of the new global women’s competition, WXV, we aim to ensure that we can compete and challenge the top teams on the world stage.

“The next step will look at how we can create a sustainable and competitive playing environment in Scotland. We will build our high-performance pathways to support our future internationalists and ensure new talent is identified and developed.”

Bryan Easson, the current Scotland women head coach, said he was delighted for the players who had agreed contracts.

“The women’s game and calendar is continuously evolving and growing,” he said. “We now have an annual programme that we can plan and prepare for properly.

“The ability for players to focus on rugby each week, while having sufficient enough time for recovery and analysis, is a real positive for us.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve going forward.”

England and France have fully professional set-ups for women’s rugby. Ireland awarded 29 contracts ranging between €15,000 and €25,000 in October, while Wales contracted 17 players during the second half of 2022.

