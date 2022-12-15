ALISTAIR HEATHER: You can moan about Dundee’s Christmas lights or defy the dark yourself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

ALISTAIR HEATHER: You can moan about Dundee’s Christmas lights or defy the dark yourself

By Alistair Heather
December 15 2022, 3.03pm
Dundee Christmas lights display featuring Oor Wullie saying 'Jings! It's Christmas'.
There was a mixed reception when Dundee's Christmas lights were unveiled. Dall Communications.

I’m just back fae a trip to Gothenburg, hame to Dundee in time for the holidays.

The Swedes have got me right into the Christmas spirit. And I’d love to see us share some of their great ideas in Courier country.

I’m no sure about you, but after a year that started with Omicron shutdowns, has been punctuated by European war, monarchical death and economic decline, and is ending in a frostbit winter of food banks, a bit of general cheer could go a long way.

The Swedish approach is one of maximum cosiness, and a unified defiance of the cold and of the dark.

image shows the writer Alistair Heather next to a quote: "We can refuse to be downed by the depressive weight of the dark, and the fear of the bills. We can put a wee light in our windows, and shine out into our city that gleam of solidarity."

The municipality play their part.

The main shopping streets are strung with soft white lights.

They arnae spectacular, but they’re stylish and lend the scene a warmth.

Beneath the lights, shops do their bit too.

Sunk into the winter drifts are big, long-burning candles in tins, flickering boldly in the snow.

In the dark mornings and later afternoons, these are useful indicators to say whether a shop is open or not.

Snowy Gothenburgh street scene, with Christmas lights string above the pedestrians' heads.
Christmas decorations strung above a street in Gothenburg while lights shine in the windows of shops and homes.

Street vendors – still doing a trade out in the -9 – get wood-fire braziers going.

Charity shops, antique shops and department stores all go mad for the season, piling up the festive gifts on shelves and in window displays.

The thin arctic air of the high street is hung with a woodsmoke scent that speaks of Christmas every bit as much as the lights above it and the candles below.

Swedish Christmas lights displays start at home

The nicest touches – or, rather, my favourite features of the Swedish winter scene – are the most common ones.

In many windows are hung big paper stars, as wide as a child’s arm span, and illuminated from within with bright lights.

Christmas stars in Gotheburg windows.
Lights illuminate Christmas stars in the windows of Gothenburg.

These stars, cheaply available at corner shops and supermarkets, turn looming blank concrete apartment blocks into skyscraper constellations in the night sky.

Each star states: in this house we are cosy, and we’re making the most of these dark, cold nights.

Closer up, there’s another wee heart warmer of a tradition.

As you walk down the cobbles of the old town streets, you see on windowsills painted wooden horses.

The models are very simple, carved from rough wood.

The children in the home often paint the wooden horses themselves before putting them in the window.

They are a centuries-old wintertime tradition, in the manner of carving a pumpkin or neep at Halloween.

We could all do more with Dundee Christmas lights

So, what of all these excellent Scandinavian innovations would suit us?

Of course, we already do municipal Christmas lights.

The Dundee city centre ones have got a bit of a brutal slagging on social media recently.

They arnae absolutely blockbusters. Neither’s the Winterfest stuff.

Christmas lights over Reform Street, Dundee, including an Oor Wullie face saying 'Jings! It's Christmas'.
The Christmas lights on Reform Street, Dundee, haven’t been universally admired. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Christmas lights in Commercial Street, Dundee, featuring Desperate Dan and the words 'Have a rootin' tootin' time."
The Christmas lights in Commercial Street, Dundee. Image: Arro Lighting.

But Christmas spirit cannae be enforced by the local government.

It’s absolutely up to us.

Already, individual houses flare up their streets with joyful displays.

The family of Sara Craighead are a great example.

Their Broughty Ferry garden and house glow with decorations, in memory of their lost daughter and sister, and in defiance of the dark.

We cannae all out on such elaborate displays.

Not least because they’d have the leccy meter spinning like a rev counter.

But we should lean into making wee windae displays more common.

Dundee house lit up with Christmas decorations.
The Craighead family in Dundee family light up their home every year in memory of daughter and sister Sara. Image: Brain Tumour Research.
Ian and Syd Craighead wearing Santa hats outside their home.
Sara’s brother Ian and dad Syd. Image: Brain Tumour Research.

The electric candle arrays that you see about are a decent start. But the stars in Sweden have a homespun charm.

Maybe get the bairns to make wee snowflake chains and hang them with some fairy lights. Or personalise a lampshade with decorations.

Imagine a fine fire pit at the Winterfest wonderland, where folk could scorch and singe marshmallows on sticks.

It would make the whole thing live and breath a bit more. And the smell of a wood fire on a dark night is a fine thing.

Christmas spirit comes from within

The thing that really made the Swedish winter experience stand out, beyond all the individual artefacts of Christmas cheer, was the communal agreement that the folk simply would not let the dark grind them down.

There’s even less sunlight there than here.

The snow lies thicker and lingers longer.

Yet the night streets are dotted with joggers out getting their miles in, and pensioners out in grippy shoes popping oot for the messages.

Cyclists fit spiked winter tyres to their bicycles and keep up their routines.

We cannae make Dundee City Cooncil put on a Christmas lights display comparable with the world centres.

people walking through a mass of Christmas lights in a Tokyo shopping centre.
Tokyo is famous for its Christmas lights displays. Image: Shutterstock.

Not least because to go toe to toe with Tokyo would literally bankrupt us.

But we can use the thrawness inherent in east-coasters.

We can refuse to be downed by the depressive weight of the dark, and the fear of the bills.

We can put a wee light in our windows, and shine out into our city that gleam of solidarity.

And we can keep each others chins up, keep on keeping on, however bad things may seem.

