Dundee Winterfest: Opening times, map and interactive guide to Slessor Gardens event

Dundee Winterfest gets under way at Slessor Gardens this weekend – and we have the perfect guide to help you make the most of your visit to the Christmas event.

Until January 1, festive revellers will be able to enjoy a skate on the ice rink, a ride on the 100ft big wheel, a wander round the Christmas market and a drink at the Bavarian-themed bar.

There are also children’s rides including a helter skelter, Santa express train and bungee trampolines – and new for 2022, the ski jump ride and Christmas cars.

Winterfest is back in Dundee after a successful first run in 2021, when it was said to have generated a boost of 2.6 million to the city’s economy.

Our interactive map below has all the information you will need to plan your visit to Winterfest – including opening times, ticket prices and all the attractions.

Dundee Winterfest 2022 map including opening times

The opening of the festival was delayed from Friday until Saturday (November 26) due to delays with the ice rink being set up.

Montana Thomson from organiser M&N Events told The Courier she remains confident it will be a “success”.

She said: “During the week there will be promotions like family passes and we will cater for everyone.

“We are trying to make it more affordable – details of that will come.

“Everything is so expensive at the moment but we have most of the infrastructure from last year and that has helped.

“If we started this year, it would not be possible to do because of the cost of everything.”

Entry to Winterfest is free but charges apply for some attractions. Tickets for these can be bought in advance via the website, or paid for during your visit (depending on availability).