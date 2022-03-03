Dundee Winterfest in numbers: Full impact of Christmas celebrations revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee Winterfest in numbers: Full impact of Christmas celebrations revealed

By Emma Duncan
March 3 2022, 12.49pm
Winterfest, Dundee.
Christmas events in Dundee have been hailed a big success.

New figures have revealed visitor numbers and the economic impact from Dundee Winterfest and the city’s other Christmas celebrations.

Slessor Gardens was transformed for the first time with a big wheel, market, bar, funfair rides and ice rink throughout December.

Meanwhile a range of festive attractions were set up at City Square, including an activity tent and a 3D Christmas card.

There are already plans to bring the Christmas celebrations back for 2022.

Councillor Mark Flynn, convener of city development, said: “We promised we’d build a bigger and better celebration for Christmas 2021 and that’s what we’ve achieved.

“There was a real buzz about the town, with activities for young and old alike, and that’s now being borne out in the evaluation.”

Christmas celebrations in numbers

  • The events are said to have generated £2.6 million for the city’s economy.
  • A total of 267,500 people visited Winterfest, City Square and the new Christmas lights.
  • The events led to the creation of 84 temporary jobs.
  • Just under three in 10 people were visitors to Dundee.
  • According to the council, surveys and evaluations held after the festive period show two-thirds of people say it had a positive impact on their health and wellbeing – and 68% say it helped with “quality time with my family”.
  • Meanwhile 90% rated the event as good or very good, while 88% had a more positive impression of Dundee due to the activities.
People enjoying the ice rink at Winterfest.

Councillor John Alexander, council leader, said: “I want the kind of superb Christmas offering that Dundee had in 2021 to be a permanent fixture, and we are already planning for this year.

“That doesn’t mean it has to be exactly the same – we want to learn from 2021 so that we can build and improve.

Councillor John Alexander.

“We also want to harness the positivity and get others on board, particularly businesses who might want to get involved and help us to offer something even bigger and better next year.”

The Christmas events were funded by Dundee City Council with support from Event Scotland.

