Dundee Winterfest in numbers: Full impact of Christmas celebrations revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New figures have revealed visitor numbers and the economic impact from Dundee Winterfest and the city’s other Christmas celebrations.

Slessor Gardens was transformed for the first time with a big wheel, market, bar, funfair rides and ice rink throughout December.

Meanwhile a range of festive attractions were set up at City Square, including an activity tent and a 3D Christmas card.

There are already plans to bring the Christmas celebrations back for 2022.

Councillor Mark Flynn, convener of city development, said: “We promised we’d build a bigger and better celebration for Christmas 2021 and that’s what we’ve achieved.

“There was a real buzz about the town, with activities for young and old alike, and that’s now being borne out in the evaluation.”

Christmas celebrations in numbers

The events are said to have generated £2.6 million for the city’s economy.

for the city’s economy. A total of 267,500 people visited Winterfest, City Square and the new Christmas lights.

visited Winterfest, City Square and the new Christmas lights. The events led to the creation of 84 temporary jobs .

. Just under three in 10 people were visitors to Dundee .

. According to the council, surveys and evaluations held after the festive period show two-thirds of people say it had a positive impact on their health and wellbeing – and 68% say it helped with “quality time with my family” .

– and . Meanwhile 90% rated the event as good or very good, while 88% had a more positive impression of Dundee due to the activities.

Councillor John Alexander, council leader, said: “I want the kind of superb Christmas offering that Dundee had in 2021 to be a permanent fixture, and we are already planning for this year.

“That doesn’t mean it has to be exactly the same – we want to learn from 2021 so that we can build and improve.

“We also want to harness the positivity and get others on board, particularly businesses who might want to get involved and help us to offer something even bigger and better next year.”

The Christmas events were funded by Dundee City Council with support from Event Scotland.