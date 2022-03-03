3 Dundee talking points from Hibs draw – team selection, defensive boost but was it a chance missed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 Dundee talking points from Hibs draw – team selection, defensive boost but was it a chance missed?

By George Cran
March 3 2022, 1.00pm
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft made his return to action against Hibs (left). Charlie Adam shoots wide in the second half (right).
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft made his return to action against Hibs (left). Charlie Adam shoots wide in the second half (right).

Dundee’s fourth 0-0 draw of the season was a welcome relief to the rain of Livingston goals in the previous match.

Mark McGhee earned his first point as Dark Blues boss in his third match in charge and was pleased with the defensive showing from his side.

He described it as a “first step” toward safety and the defensive solidity was night and day from the ease with which Livi sauntered through the Dens defence.

McGhee certainly took a lot from the performance but what can we take from the Hibs stalemate?

Experience counts

There were big changes to the starting XI from Saturday – five in total and a different formation, too.

The 3-5-2 setup was jettisoned for the 4-2-3-1 line-up we’re more accustomed to seeing this Dundee side set up in.

And the players looked more comfortable too.

Noticeable in dropping to the bench were the three players who watched Alan Forrest nip to the byline and set up the opener on Saturday.

But more obvious was the shift towards experience – Charlie Adam, Paul McGowan and Niall McGinn all came in.

Charlie Adam returned to the starting line-up but went off injured.

They have 1,586 senior appearances between them and that counted for Dundee against Hibs.

Losing Adam to injury, though, is a big blow. Finding a way to win points without their talisman has been a major task for the Dark Blues this term, a problem they are yet to solve.

Lee Ashcroft

One man who was welcomed back with open arms was central defender Lee Ashcroft.

He came off the bench for the final 10 minutes after three months on the sidelines.

Lee Ashcroft had been out injured since November 27.

As expected the big defender looked a little rusty but being back on the pitch will have done him the world of good.

And having Ashcroft back in alongside Ryan Sweeney is a huge boost to Dundee’s defence.

Chance missed?

Playing 10 men for half-an-hour at home feels like an opportunity passed up by Dundee, especially with so few games remaining.

McGhee has made clear the target is 11th place and that is only one point away with a game in hand.

The Dark Blues, though, do need wins on the board and the lack of attacking progress against Hibs was worrying.

Charlie Adam goes close in the second half.

In fact, Shaun Maloney’s side had the better chances with 10 men than the 11 of Dundee managed.

Losing Adam was a factor in that as were the absences of Zak Rudden to relieve Danny Mullen late on and Luke McCowan to bring some energy off the bench with those two out with Covid.

Rocky Bushiri is red carded.

Dundee only managed one shot on target in the 90 minutes, a weak header from Jordan McGhee in stoppage time.

To get wins, they need much more than that in the remaining matches.

McGhee says his team have made the “first step”, bringing more of an attacking threat has to be the next step.

