Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee facing potential goalkeeping crisis against Hibs while Covid case rules out three for Dens clash

By George Cran
March 2 2022, 8.00am Updated: March 2 2022, 12.40pm
Dundee boss Mark McGhee. Inset: Ian Lawlor (above) and Adam Legzdins.
Dundee boss Mark McGhee. Inset: Ian Lawlor (above) and Adam Legzdins.

Dundee could have a potential goalkeeping crisis on their hands for tonight’s home clash with Hibs.

No 1 Adam Legzdins is yet to return to action following a knee injury and then illness while young understudy Harry Sharp could also be missing for the Hibees clash.

He missed training on Tuesday after feeling unwell.

Ian Lawlor has been the man between the sticks for the past four matches and will keep his place this midweek.

Ian Lawlor
Ian Lawlor has played the last four matches.

However, if Sharp does not recover in time, Dundee could have no goalkeeper on the bench.

They also have three players missing due to Covid.

Manager Mark McGhee said on Tuesday: “Harry has gone home ill this morning. It’s not Covid but he has symptoms.

“As it stands, we only have one goalkeeper if Harry hasn’t recovered by tomorrow.”

Legzdins, meanwhile, is hoping to be available to face Motherwell on Saturday.

Covid

McGhee will also be missing three outfield players in Zak Rudden and Luke McCowan after a positive Covid test.

Another unnamed player is understood to be a close contact.

Players missing, combined with a poor performance at the weekend against Livingston, will see changes to the team to face Hibs.

“We are wrestling with trying to find the best combinations,” McGhee said.

Zak Rudden is unavailable for Dundee against Hibs tonight.

“We have two players down with Covid who might have played so we start to run out of options to make big changes.

“But of course we need to try and freshen it up and find a better way of doing it and that will mean changes.

“But it’s not ‘oh we lost 4-0, we need to throw out what we’ve got’ – we do not have the ability to do that because we do not have the squad to do that.

“What we can do is adjust it a bit tactically and maybe one or two personnel to try and put people in better positions and get more out of them.”

