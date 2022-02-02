Dundee new boy Zak Rudden 100% sure Dens Park switch will be a success as he looks to repay the persistence of manager James McPake

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Dundee signing Zak Rudden says manager James McPake’s persistence convinced him to make the move to Dens Park.

And he’s “100%” sure he’s made the right call despite the Dark Blues dropping to the foot of the Premiership table.

That came after Rudden’s debut, a 0-0 derby draw with Dundee United, and the former Rangers man insists things will begin to click for Dundee going forward.

“It was a great atmosphere, the derby was the kind of game you want to play in so I know I made the right choice, 100%,” Rudden said.

“I don’t think it’s a risk coming here, we gave it a right good go against Dundee United and you could see things starting to click during the game.

“We will start scoring goals.”

‘Gutted’

Rudden came off the bench with just under half-an-hour to go against Dundee United.

And he showed up well as he made his first appearance in the Scottish top flight.

He does, however, think he should have bagged a debut goal after seeing two efforts cleared off the line.

The second coming from a corner where he bundled a shot toward the corner only for United striker Nicky Clark to clear from under his own crossbar.

“It was good to get out there, obviously I’m gutted to not get the result especially as I had two cleared off the line,” he added.

“I thought I’d scored both times, although with the second one I felt I probably could have done a bit better by going for more power.

“The team will create chances for me, you saw that already and I should have had at least one.

“But that’s what it’s like being a striker, I feel I should have done better but you just have to go again.”

Persistence pays off

And Rudden will be looking to go again against Ross County this weekend in a crucial clash for the Dark Blues.

The Staggies sit five points ahead of Dundee in the table and can open up a real gap between the Dark Blues and the sides above.

Dundee boss James McPake had no worries about sticking Rudden into the cauldron atmosphere of a derby.

And Rudden insists that faith from a manager can help him blossom as a top-flight player.

“He’s been after me for years so when I spoke to him it was a no-brainer to come here,” the striker added.

“I had to eventually because he’d tried so many times in the past!

“When a manager tries so hard to get you it means you’re really wanted and that gives you a boost.

“It makes me feel much better about myself knowing that he’s going to have trust in me.

“I am here because I want to take the next step, I didn’t want to wait about and not know what would happen in the last six months if I’d stayed with Thistle.

“So I took the chance to come to the Premiership now and it’s good to get going.

“It’s always a bit confusing when you’re in that position and having signed the pre-contract I wanted to get here as soon as possible.

“It took a while to get it sorted but I am delighted to be here now.”