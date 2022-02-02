Dundee new boy Zak Rudden 100% sure Dens Park switch will be a success as he looks to repay the persistence of manager James McPake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee new boy Zak Rudden 100% sure Dens Park switch will be a success as he looks to repay the persistence of manager James McPake

By George Cran
February 2 2022, 10.27pm Updated: February 3 2022, 9.28am
Dundee striker Zak Rudden.
Dundee striker Zak Rudden. Credit: David Young.

New Dundee signing Zak Rudden says manager James McPake’s persistence convinced him to make the move to Dens Park.

And he’s “100%” sure he’s made the right call despite the Dark Blues dropping to the foot of the Premiership table.

That came after Rudden’s debut, a 0-0 derby draw with Dundee United, and the former Rangers man insists things will begin to click for Dundee going forward.

“It was a great atmosphere, the derby was the kind of game you want to play in so I know I made the right choice, 100%,” Rudden said.

“I don’t think it’s a risk coming here, we gave it a right good go against Dundee United and you could see things starting to click during the game.

“We will start scoring goals.”

Rudden in action against Dundee United.

‘Gutted’

Rudden came off the bench with just under half-an-hour to go against Dundee United.

And he showed up well as he made his first appearance in the Scottish top flight.

He does, however, think he should have bagged a debut goal after seeing two efforts cleared off the line.

The second coming from a corner where he bundled a shot toward the corner only for United striker Nicky Clark to clear from under his own crossbar.

Zak Rudden sees a second effort cleared off the line.

“It was good to get out there, obviously I’m gutted to not get the result especially as I had two cleared off the line,” he added.

“I thought I’d scored both times, although with the second one I felt I probably could have done a bit better by going for more power.

“The team will create chances for me, you saw that already and I should have had at least one.

“But that’s what it’s like being a striker, I feel I should have done better but you just have to go again.”

Persistence pays off

And Rudden will be looking to go again against Ross County this weekend in a crucial clash for the Dark Blues.

The Staggies sit five points ahead of Dundee in the table and can open up a real gap between the Dark Blues and the sides above.

Dundee boss James McPake had no worries about sticking Rudden into the cauldron atmosphere of a derby.

Dundee manager James McPake.

And Rudden insists that faith from a manager can help him blossom as a top-flight player.

“He’s been after me for years so when I spoke to him it was a no-brainer to come here,” the striker added.

“I had to eventually because he’d tried so many times in the past!

“When a manager tries so hard to get you it means you’re really wanted and that gives you a boost.

“It makes me feel much better about myself knowing that he’s going to have trust in me.

“I am here because I want to take the next step, I didn’t want to wait about and not know what would happen in the last six months if I’d stayed with Thistle.

“So I took the chance to come to the Premiership now and it’s good to get going.

“It’s always a bit confusing when you’re in that position and having signed the pre-contract I wanted to get here as soon as possible.

“It took a while to get it sorted but I am delighted to be here now.”

 

